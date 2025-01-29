Honda City, City Hybrid And Elevate Prices Hiked By Rs 20,000

The price hike affects the petrol and strong hybrid options for the City and automatic transmission variants for the Elevate.

Honda City is offered in four broad variants: SV, V, VX and ZX each with an alternative that comes with reinforced safety features.

Honda Elevate is also offered with the same variant names but gets an additional ZX Black.

The petrol-powered Honda City is now priced from Rs 11.82 lakh to Rs 16.63 lakh.

The hybrid Honda City price now ranges from 20.50 lakh to Rs 20.83 lakh.

The Elevate SUV's new price ranges from Rs 11.69 lakh to Rs 16.91 lakh.

Please note that the R specifies the variant with reinforced safety that was recently updated by Honda.

Honda City

Variant Old Price (Rs) New Price (Rs) Difference (Rs) Manual SV R 12,08,100 12,28,100 +20,000 SV Pearl R 12,16,100 12,36,100 +20,000 V R 12,85,000 13,05,000 +20,000 V Pearl R 12,93,000 13,13,000 +20,000 VX R 13,92,000 14,12,000 +20,000 VX Pearl R 14,00,000 14,20,000 +20,000 ZX R 15,10,000 15,30,000 +20,000 ZX Pearl R 15,18,000 15,38,000 +20,000 Automatic V R 14,10,000 14,30,000 +20,000 V Pearl R 14,18,000 14,38,000 +20,000 VX R 15,17,000 15,37,000 +20,000 VX Pearl R 15,25,000 15,45,000 +20,000 ZX R 16,35,000 16,55,000 +20,000 ZX Pearl R 16,43,000 16,63,000 +20,000

The price hike affects all the R variants of both manual and automatic (CVT) transmissions of the City, regardless of colour choices.

Honda City Hybrid

Variant Old Price New Price Difference ZX CVT R 20,55,100 20,75,100 +20,000 ZX CVT Pearl 20,63,100 20,83,100 +20,000

The strong hybrid City only comes with an e-CVT automatic transmission and is offered in two broad variants. The price of the ZX R variant has been hiked by Rs 20,000 for both variants of the sedan.

Honda Elevate

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Automatic V R 13,71,000 13,91,000 +20,000 V Pearl R 13,79,000 13,99,000 +20,000 VX R 15,10,000 15,30,000 +20,000 VX Pearl R 15,18,000 15,38,000 +20,000 ZX R 16,43,000 16,63,000 +20,000 ZX Pearl R 16,51,000 16,71,000 +20,000 ZX Dual Tone R 16,63,000 16,83,000 +20,000 ZX Dual Tone Pearl R 16,71,000 16,91,000 +20,000

Honda has increased prices of only the variants equipped with the CVT automatic gearbox of the Elevate SUV.

Rivals

The Honda City rivals the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, while the Elevate compact SUV goes up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

