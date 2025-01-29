Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Pack Two Variant To Get A Single Powertrain Option

The Pack Three variants will be the only trim on both EVs to come with two battery pack options

If an official RTO document is to be believed, the Pack Two variants of Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e will come with only the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. Notably, the base-spec Pack One variant is also offered with only the smaller battery pack. This means only the fully loaded Pack Three variants on both cars will feature both battery pack options, including the larger 79 kWh unit. Let us take a look at the official documents:

Let us now check the powertrain details of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e:

Electric Powertrain Options

Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra XEV 9e Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2) 557 km 683 km 542 km 656 km Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD RWD

As mentioned above, the Pack One and Pack Two variants will only get the 59 kWh battery pack, while the Pack Three trim will get both battery pack options. However, it remains to be seen if Mahindra will offer the mid-spec Pack Two variants with both battery packs while announcing prices in the due course of time.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 And Mahindra XEV 9e Arrive At Dealerships, Test Drives Underway In Select Cities

Mahindra BE 6: An Overview

The Mahindra BE 6 is an electric SUV that has an aggressive design language with C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights and dual-pod LED headlights. It also comes with aggressive cuts and recess along its body and 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, with an option to upgrade them to bigger 20-inch units.

Like the exterior, the interior is equally aggressive with dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the instrumentation and another for the touchscreen), pull-tab-type inside door handles, and a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

It is also fairly loaded from inside, with highlights including a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a selfie camera, dual wireless phone chargers, ventilated and powered front seats and a panoramic glass roof with lighting elements.

The safety suite includes up to 7 airbags (6 as standard), an electronic parking brake, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto park and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech with features such as autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist.

Mahindra XEV 9e: An Overview

The Mahindra XEV 9e, in comparison to the BE 6, comes with a relatively simpler design language with connected LED DRLs and tail lights and vertically stacked LED headlights. This EV too comes with 19-inch alloy wheels with an option to upgrade them to bigger 20-inch units.

The cabin design is also relatively simpler with a dual-tone cabin theme, a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo and a more modern triple-screen setup on the dashboard (including one for instrumentation, another for touchscreen and one for the passenger).

The feature and safety suite are also similar to the BE 6 save for a single wireless charger unit provided on the XEV 9e.

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV: Old vs New Compared In Images

Price And Rivals

Even though prices (and specifications) of the Pack Two variants of both Mahindra EVs are yet to be revealed, the price range is available. The Mahindra BE 6 ranges between Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh, while the Mahindra XEV 9e is priced from Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh.

The Mahindra BE 6 rivals the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara. The Mahindra XEV 9e, on the other hand, will compete with the Tata Harrier EV when it is launched in India.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India. Prices do not include the home charger cost and hence it has to be purchased separately.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.