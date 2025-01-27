Skoda Kylaq Deliveries Have Now Begun

Skoda Kylaq comes in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige and is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Deliveries for Skoda Kylaq, the Czech carmaker's first sub-4m SUV are now underway. The Kylaq was launched in November and recorded over 10,000 bookings within the first 10 days. The Kylaq shares the same platform as the Kushaq and is placed below it in Skoda’s Indian lineup. Here is a quick overview of the Kylaq and what you will get from the sub-4m SUV.

Design

Exterior

The Kylaq features Skoda’s latest ‘Modern Solid’ design language. It comes with the signature Skoda grille present on multiple models from the carmaker along with split LED DRLs and headlamps. The sub-4m SUV comes with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome strip on the door handles and body-coloured ORVMs that house the turn indicators. The Kylaq comes with a roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around LED tail lights and a chunky rear bumper.

Interior

It comes with a patterned dashboard, which is present in a dual-tone theme along with the rest of the cabin. Octagonal AC vents are present on each side bordered by chrome elements. The seats are wrapped in leatherette upholstery and get ventilation functionality for the front passengers The rear seats feature adjustable headrests for all three passengers along with a foldable armrest.

Features And Safety

The Kylaq comes with an 8-inch digital driver display along with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is also present on the Kushaq. The infotainment system features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include auto AC with rear vents, cruise control and wireless phone charger.

Safety suite on board the Skoda Kylaq include 6 airbags (as standard), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and hill hold assist. Other safety features include traction control, rear parking sensors and rear camera.

Powertrain

Specifications Skoda Kylaq Engine 1-litre turbo petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Drivetrain 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Claimed Mileage 19.68 kmpl (MT)* / 19.05 kmpl (AT)^

*MT= Manual transmission

AT= Torque converter automatic transmission

Price and Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is priced from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The sub-4m SUV is an alternative to cars such as Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.

