Modified On Jul 20, 2022 03:56 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Thar

From an extended five-door version to special editions, the carmaker has big plans for its lifestyle SUV

The Mahindra Thar is the best-selling three-door offering in India, and it offers four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard. Its second-generation iteration debuted in 2020 has enjoyed immense popularity since. While the off-roader is only available with the choice of hard- and soft-top models at present, Mahindra has disclosed its plans to expand the Thar’s portfolio in the near future.

Here’s what Mahindra said

“There are aggressive plans to build up on Thar(‘s) capacity as well, which is doing extremely well, and we are working on multiple products under the Thar portfolio,” stated Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Auto and Farm at Mahindra and Mahindra.

Presently, Mahindra has over 25,000 orders for the Thar pending delivery with an average of 3000-4000 new orders coming in every month. It has already outsold the original Thar, which found some 60,000 new buyers in a decade, by some margin.

While he did not elaborate on the topic of more models under its lifestyle portfolio, we are aware of some of the Thar-based products that Mahindra will have been looking at.

Five-door Thar confirmed

The most significant off-shoot from the current Thar would be a five-door version that would increase its practicality quotient. It was officially confirmed in 2021 and is expected to debut in 2023.

While the current Thar does come with rear seats, it’s not really a family car due to an overall lack of space in the rear for adults and practically no luggage space. However, a five-door version would combine its ruggedness with increased usability thanks to the extra length. It is also expected to be the first Thar to get a metal hard top, as the fixed top of the current Thar is made of weather-resistant fibre reinforced plastic (FRP).

Special edition Thars are expected

In addition to a new and extended Thar, Mahindra is expected to introduce limited edition versions of the standard Thar. It could take inspiration from American carmaker Jeep which continues to offer a variety of special edition iterations of the Wrangler such as the Moab Edition or the Renegade.

Jeep also has special trail-rated variants, like the Black Bear Edition under the popular banner. Similarly, limited edition Thars could feature a mix of cosmetic and mechanical updates that could be better suited for more extreme off-roading. Mahindra could use some historic monikers for them too, such as the ‘Major’ and the ‘Commander’.

The functional updates for special edition Thars could include lifted suspension, off-roading tyres and wheels, towing systems and external headlights. Visual modifications such as different front and rear bumpers could also be offered which may improve its approach and departure angles as well. Cosmetic changes could include unique paint jobs and plaques for limited edition Thars.

While limited edition variants are often seen as a marketing gimmick in the mass market, they often hold a higher position among lifestyle vehicles like the Thar and among buyers too. These types of vehicles benefit from a strong fan following who appreciate the story behind a special edition model along with any enhanced mechanical capabilities.

Thar engines and features

Currently, the Thar is only offered in two fairly well-equipped trims with the choice of fixed hard top or a convertible soft-top. It is available with the choice of petrol and diesel engines, both with either a manual or automatic transmission.

In terms of comforts, the top-spec Thar LX is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and roof mounted speakers, steering mounted audio controls, and cruise control.

Let us know in the comments what sort of special edition Thar you would like to see Mahindra offer.

