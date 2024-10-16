Watch: Where Is The 2024 Kia Carnival’s Spare Wheel Located?

Published On Oct 16, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Kia Carnival

The 2024 Carnival, even with three rows of seats, has a usable boot space. But the boot area lacks the spare wheel. So, where is it located?

The Kia Carnival made a comeback in India in its facelifted fourth-generation avatar. This premium MPV gets three rows of seats along with a well-usable boot space, which is uncommon for most MPVs. Open the boot lid and you will find that beneath the boot floor, there is no spare wheel. So is it offered with a spare wheel? Does it even have one? If yes, where is it located? We find out.

Kia Carnival: Where Is The Spare Wheel Located?

The answer is yes, the Carnival is offered with a downsized spare wheel. The location? It has been placed under the body in a similar fashion to MPVs like the Toyota Innova Crysta, Maruti XL6 and even the CNG variants of the Tata Altroz and Tata Nexon.

Now, how do we access this spare tyre? There is a hidden flap on the floorboard between the first and second-row seats which can be opened up to find a lever. This lever has to be rotated counter-clockwise to access the spare wheel.

Kia Carnival: An Overview

The Kia Carnival is a three-row MPV that is offered with a single, fully-loaded ‘Limousine Plus’, priced at Rs 63.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

It is loaded with creature comforts to go with its premium pricing and positioning. Highlights include dual sunroofs, a 12-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support and an 8-way electrically adjustable passenger seat. It is also available with sliding and reclining second-row captain seats with ventilation, heating and leg extension support.

The safety suite includes 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, all four disc brakes and a TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system). It also gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

Kia offers the India-spec Carnival with a 2.2-litre diesel engine (193 PS/441 Nm), mated exclusively with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Kia Carnival: Rivals

While the Kia Carnival has no direct rivals, it can be considered a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Invicto. It is also a more affordable option compared to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

