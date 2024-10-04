All
2024 Kia Carnival vs Old Carnival: Key Changes Explained

Modified On Oct 04, 2024 01:18 PM By Ansh for Kia Carnival

Compared to the older version, the new Carnival has a much more modern design, a premium interior, and more features

The 2024 Kia Carnival has been launched at Rs 63.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), and it has returned to the Indian market after a year of its discontinuation, now in its facelifted fourth-generation avatar. Compared to the previous second-generation model, which was on sale in India till July 2023, the new-gen Carnival has a more modern design, a more premium-looking cabin, and a lot of new features. Let’s see how different the new Carnival is compared to the old one.

Design

2020 Kia Carnival Front
2024 Kia Carnival Front

The design of the Carnival has evolved a lot and the major change in the front is that it has gone from curvy to boxy over the last two generations. The fourth-generation Carnival has a squared-off fascia, which features a massive grille, vertically placed 4-piece LED headlamps, a slim bumper, and the LED DRLs with L-shaped elements run up to the centre of the grille.

2020 Kia Carnival Side
2024 Kia Carnival Side

From the sides, the overall silhouette looks quite similar, but the A-pillar is more raked now, and the 3rd row window is also bigger. While the wheel size is still 18-inches, the new model gets more stylish alloys to go with the latest design.

2020 Kia Carnival Rear
2024 Kia Carnival Rear

It’s at the back that the changes are more prominent. The fourth-generation has a more muscular design with a bigger bumper, and also gets a connected LED tail lamp setup with L-shaped lighting elements.

Interior

In the last two generations, many significant changes have been made to the cabin of the Carnival. While both have a dual-tone cabin, the newer one gets a black and brown cabin theme, where the dashboard is finished in all-black and the seats are covered in brown leatherette upholstery.

2020 Kia Carnival Dashboard
2024 Kia Carnival Dashboard

The cabin layout is also more minimalistic, with a flat dashboard, and an ambient lighting strip running across its width. It also gets a freshly designed steering wheel compared to the second-generation model, and the cabin is driver-centric, with the screens and the AC controls, both slightly oriented towards the driver.

Also See: Check Out The New Kia EV9 In This Detailed Gallery

There has been one change in the cabin which is very important. While the second-generation Carnival was available in multiple seating layouts, the current one is offered only in a 7-seater configuration, with captain seats in the second row and a bench seat in the third.

Features

2024 Kia Carnival Dual 12.3-inch Screens

The fourth-generation Carnival has a much longer features list as compared to the last version that was on sale in India. It gets dual-integrated 12.3-inch screens (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), an 11-inch heads-up display, 12-way powered driver seat with lumbar support, and an 8-way powered front passenger seat.

2024 Kia Carnival Wireless Phone Charger

It also gets powered second row seats with heating and ventilation, dual single-pane sunroofs, a wireless phone charger, a 12-speaker BOSE sound system, and 3-zone climate control.

2024 Kia Carnival Level 2 ADAS

In terms of safety, it offers 8 airbags, all-four disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

2020 Kia Carnival Touchscreen

The second-generation Carnival offered features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 3-zone climate control, two single-pane sunroofs, ventilated driver seat, 10-way powered driver seat, 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera.

Powertrain

2020 Kia Carnival Engine
2024 Kia Carnival Engine

Parameters

Second-gen Carnival

Fourth-gen Carnival

Engine

2.2-litre diesel

2.2-litre diesel

Power

200 PS

193 PS

Torque

440 Nm

441 Nm

Transmission

8-speed AT

8-speed AT

Kia offers the fourth-gen Carnival with a 2.2-litre diesel engine, just like the older version, but the new Carnival’s engine has a slightly lower power output. The torque and transmission, on the other hand, remains the same.

Price & Rivals

2024 Kia Carnival

Kia has priced the new Carnival at Rs 63.90 lakh, and the last recorded price of the second-generation model was from Rs 30.99 lakh. At its price point, it serves as a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto, while also being an affordable option to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Kia Carnival diesel

A
Published by
Ansh
Write your Comment on Kia Carnival

1 comment
1
R
rahul sharma
Oct 4, 2024, 3:46:48 PM

Innova is clear winner

