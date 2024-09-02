Published On Sep 02, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The new Thar Roxx, an extended version of the 3-door Thar, offers great features at an attractive price. We asked the public for their thoughts on this SUV

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been generating excitement since even before it went on sale. That buzz has continued to build, even a couple of weeks after its launch. We've compared its specs with other SUVs, and reviewed its features, ride quality, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). But what really matters is what people think. So, we took the Mahindra Thar Roxx to a busy neighbourhood in Pune to hear the public's opinions on this 5-door SUV.

What Does The Public Think?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx drew significant attention and praise while being parked at a spot, particularly for its striking grille and muscular design, with many noting its resemblance to the Jeep Wrangler as a compliment. While the white seat upholstery sparked mixed opinions, the feature suite was highlighted as major positive. To get the full picture of how the Thar Roxx stands out in the public eye, be sure to watch the full Instagram reel.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: An Overview

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is a 5-door version of the Thar, featuring the classic Thar design with new updates like LED headlights, DRLs, fog lamps, tail lights, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a metal hardtop roof.

In terms of features, it boasts two 10.25-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and auto AC with rear vents. Safety features include 6 airbags, level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Engine options are a 2.0-litre petrol (up to 177 PS and 380 Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel (up to 175 PS and 350 Nm), both available with a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The petrol version offers rear-wheel drive (RWD), while the diesel version comes with RWD or four-wheel drive (4WD).

Price and Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). However, prices of the diesel 4x4 variants are yet to be revealed. The elongated Thar rivals the Force Gurkha 5-door while being a larger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

What are your thoughts on the Mahindra Thar Roxx? Tell us in the comments below.

