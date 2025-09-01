Watch Video: 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Rear Seat Space And Comfort Tested

One of the biggest strengths of the Renault Kiger since 2021 has been its rear seat space. But does the facelifted sub-4m SUV deliver a similar experience? We find out

The Renault Kiger is one of the most value-for-money sub-4m SUVs on sale in India, prices of which range between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It received a mid-cycle update recently that rendered it with a modern exterior design, a two-tone interior theme and a couple of new features. That being said, has the rear seat comfort quotient changed with the facelift?

To find out, we tested the seating space of its rear bench by accommodating passengers with heights ranging from 5 feet to 6 feet in our latest Instagram Reel on the CarDekho Instagram handle. Here’s how we did it and the results we found:

Setup

The first and foremost thing that we did to determine the cabin space available for rear seat passengers was to adjust the driver's seat to a position that would be comfortable for an adult who measured more than 6 feet in length. After that, we moved onto the rear bench and tried seating individuals with heights varying from 5 feet 5 inches to over 6 feet to check out the space and comfort factor.

Here’s what we found:

Features And Safety

The Renault Kiger is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display and a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned audio system. It also gets a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats and cruise control.

Its safety suite consists of 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, rear parking sensors, 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain Options

The facelifted Kiger comes with a turbo-petrol and a naturally aspirated petrol engine option, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission Options* 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

*AMT = Automated manual transmission, CVT = Continuously variable transmission

Renault is also offering an aftermarket CNG kit with the Kiger’s naturally-aspirated petrol-manual combination, which can be retrofitted at an authorised fitment centre at an additional cost of Rs 79,500.

Price And Rivals

The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It locks horns with sub-4m SUVs such as Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza, and can be considered an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

