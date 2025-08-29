5 Things We Learnt About The 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift After Driving It

The facelifted Kiger comes with a refreshed exterior and interior design and a few new features, with a price tag that ranges between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh

After the Renault Triber was updated with a facelift in July 2025, the French carmaker, on August 24, introduced the facelifted Renault Kiger, which is priced from Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). This midlife update has brought subtle changes to the exterior and interior design of the sub-4m SUV, while also adding some convenience and safety features to it.

Recently, we had an opportunity to drive the updated Kiger and here’s a list of 5 things that stood out during our time with the sub-4m SUV:

Design Appeals To The Youth

Renault has not radically changed the exterior design of the Kiger sub-4m SUV, and it gets a lot of similarities to the pre-facelift model. However, to keep things modern, the French carmaker has also introduced some new elements, especially to the front profile.

While it continues with the same horizontally-placed 3-piece projector LED headlights, which are now placed in a black housing. It also gets slimmer eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs that merge into the restyled 10-slat grille that also carries a 2D Renault logo. It also gets a rugged-looking bumper with a massive black portion outlined by silver trims. All of these changes make the Renault Kiger look sharp and sleek now.

Not just this, but Renault has equipped the facelifted Kiger with dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, which look elegant. There’s a thick black body cladding on the wheel arches that enhances its SUV stance, while the door handles and outside rearview mirrors are black for added contrast to the otherwise simple side profile.

The rear bumper has also been redesigned with a massive black portion that makes it look rugged and is highlighted by a faux silver skid plate. The tail lights, however, have been borrowed from the pre-facelift model.

All of these new design elements merge well with the overall silhouette of the sub-4m SUV and make it look modern while still carrying the typical Kiger-like design, which will appeal to the youth.

Dual-tone Interior Makes The Cabin Feel Roomier

Before the facelift, the Kiger featured an all-black cabin theme that looked sporty but felt a little drab after some time. Renault has cleverly changed this by offering the facelifted model with a white and black cabin theme that adds the much-needed contrast in the sub-4m SUV’s cabin, while also making it feel roomier than before.

Not just this, but Renault is offering a leatherette seat upholstery on the Kiger for the first time, which matches its overall interior theme. One tiny detail that elevates the cabin’s premium feel is the inclusion of gold-coloured Renault logo embossing on the seats, which makes it look rich.

However, the premiumness is not maintained for long, especially at the major touch points, as Renault has used a lot of hard plastics in the cabin that feel scratchy and a bit economical. However, the quality of these plastics is good, and they feel durable. The fit and finish levels inside the cabin are acceptable too.

Also Read: New Renault Kiger Facelift Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed

Gets A More Modern Feature Pack

The facelifted Kiger borrows key amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger and a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system from the pre-facelift model. However, Renault has made the feature suite even more interesting by offering ventilated front seats, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers, which will appeal to a wider range of masses, especially the youth.

The safety suite has also seen an update with the inclusion of 6 airbags (as standard) and a 360-degree camera. Features like a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) and ISOFIX child seat anchors have been carried over from the old model.

Similar Performance As Before

All these aforementioned changes, but what has not been altered are the powertrain options that are offered with the Kiger. It continues to come with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a similar-sized turbo-petrol engine option. Here are the details:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 100 PS 72 PS Torque 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) 96 Nm Transmission Options* 5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

*AMT = Automated manual transmission, CVT = Continuously variable transmission

Notably, the ride quality and handling are also unchanged, as the facelifted Kiger offers the same experience as before out on the roads. While driving, you will barely notice any major difference in the driving dynamics of the Kiger.

Overall Package Is More Lucrative Now

All these changes have not made a major difference in the Kiger, but it has made the overall package even more lucrative. The design has become modern, the cabin feels more premium, and the feature suite has received some updates, all of which will keep it relevant in the coming times.

And all of this comes at a reasonable price tag too. While prices of the pre-facelift model ranged between Rs 6.15 lakh and Rs 11.23 lakh, the facelifted sub-4m SUV is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh, which is a small increment for a reasonable amount of additions. All of this makes the Renault Kiger facelift offer a lot of value for the money you pay across all variants.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

What are your initial thoughts on the 2025 Renault Kiger facelift? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.