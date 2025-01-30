Watch: How Many Bags Can Fit In The Skoda Kylaq’s Boot

In terms of numbers, the Skoda Kylaq offers a boot space of 446 litres on paper, but is that enough to fit the bags needed for a weekend road trip? Let's find out.

Skoda Kylaq is the Czech carmaker's new sub-4m SUV offering on our shores. One of the key highlights of the new Skoda SUV is its large boot space, which is claimed to be 446 litres on paper. We recently had the chance to put the SUV through its paces when we also managed to check out how spacious its boot is. Let's find it out in this Instagram reel.

Methodology

On paper, the Skoda claims a boot space of 446 litres for the Kylaq without the parcel tray in action. To test these numbers in real life, we decided to check how many cabin and laptop bags the Skoda Kylaq can hold.

Results

As the video shows, the Skoda Kylaq can easily accommodate three cabin bags and four laptop bags with still space left to put in a couple more soft bags. Note that it offers the functionality of folding the rear seats, increasing the boot space to 1265 litres. This highlights that Skoda has designed its boot with ergonomics in mind, in a similar way as observed on the bigger Kushaq SUV.

Skoda Kylaq Overview

Dimensions Skoda Kylaq Length 3395 mm Width 1783 mm Height 1619 mm Wheelbase 2566 mm Ground Clearance 189 mm

The Kylaq has enough room for the passengers as well. Both rows can easily accommodate six-footers along with a decent foot and headroom.

Read More: Kia Syros Offers These 10 Features Over Skoda Kylaq

Powertrain

The Kylaq is powered by a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is borrowed from the Kushaq. The engine delivers 115 PS and 178 Nm to the front wheels. The unit is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Skoda Kylaq Price And Rivals

Prices of the Skoda Kylaq range from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.4 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The sub-4m SUV rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and the soon-to-be-launched Kia Syros.

Also Check Out: Kia Syros Expected Prices: How Much Of A Premium Will The Sub-4m SUV Have Over The Sonet?