Watch: How Many Bags Can Fit In The Skoda Kylaq’s Boot

Published On Jan 30, 2025 01:17 PM By Kartik for Skoda Kylaq

In terms of numbers, the Skoda Kylaq offers a boot space of 446 litres on paper, but is that enough to fit the bags needed for a weekend road trip? Let's find out.

Skoda Kylaq is the Czech carmaker's new sub-4m SUV offering on our shores. One of the key highlights of the new Skoda SUV is its large boot space, which is claimed to be 446 litres on paper. We recently had the chance to put the SUV through its paces when we also managed to check out how spacious its boot is. Let's find it out in this Instagram reel.

Methodology 

On paper, the Skoda claims a boot space of 446 litres for the Kylaq without the parcel tray in action. To test these numbers in real life, we decided to check how many cabin and laptop bags the Skoda Kylaq can hold.

Results

Skoda Kylaq Boot Space

As the video shows, the Skoda Kylaq can easily accommodate three cabin bags and four laptop bags with still space left to put in a couple more soft bags. Note that it offers the functionality of folding the rear seats, increasing the boot space to 1265 litres. This highlights that Skoda has designed its boot with ergonomics in mind, in a similar way as observed on the bigger Kushaq SUV.

Skoda Kylaq Overview 

Skoda Kylaq Front

Dimensions

Skoda Kylaq

Length 

3395 mm 

Width 

1783 mm

Height 

1619 mm 

Wheelbase 

2566 mm 

Ground Clearance 

189 mm

The Kylaq has enough room for the passengers as well. Both rows can easily accommodate six-footers along with a decent foot and headroom. 

Powertrain 

The Kylaq is powered by a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is borrowed from the Kushaq. The engine delivers 115 PS and 178 Nm to the front wheels. The unit is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. 

Skoda Kylaq Price And Rivals

Skoda Kylaq Review: First Drive

Prices of the Skoda Kylaq range from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.4 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The sub-4m SUV rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and the soon-to-be-launched Kia Syros.

