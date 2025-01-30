All
Kia Syros Expected Prices: How Much Of A Premium Will The Sub-4m SUV Have Over The Sonet?

Modified On Jan 30, 2025 11:29 AM By Dipan for Kia Syros

The Kia Syros will be launched on February 1 and will be available in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O)

Kia Syros expected prices

The Kia Syros is the carmaker’s second sub-4m offering in India that will be sold alongside the Kia Sonet, although as a more premium SUV. While the Korean carmaker will launch the Syros on February 1, it is widely known that the subcompact SUV will slot between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia’s Indian SUV lineup. Hence, here are the variant-wise prices we expect the new sub-4m SUV to carry when it goes on sale soon:

Variant

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

6-speed MT

7-speed DCT

6-speed MT

6-speed AT

HTK

Rs 9.70 lakh

HTK (O)

Rs 10.50 lakh

Rs 11.50 lakh

HTK Plus

Rs 11.50 lakh

Rs 12.50 lakh

Rs 12.50 lakh

HTX

Rs 12.50 lakh

Rs 13.50 lakh

Rs 13.50 lakh

HTX Plus

Rs 14.50 lakh

Rs 15.50 lakh

HTX Plus (O)

Rs 15.50 lakh

Rs 16.50 lakh

Disclaimer: These prices are our estimates. Official prices will be revealed on February 1, 2025.

All prices are ex-showroom

Also Read: Kia Syros: Segment-Best Rear Seat Comfort? We Find Out!

Kia Syros: An Overview

Kia Syros front

The Kia Syros draws its design inspiration from the much bigger Kia EV9 SUV with a boxy design that features 3-pod LED headlights, L-shaped LED tail lights, flush-type door handles, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It gets front, rear and even side parking sensors.

Kia Syros dashboard

Inside, it offers a dual-tone theme with adjustable and ventilated front and rear seats and a 2-spoke steering wheel. Other features include dual 12.3-inch screens, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 5-inch touch-enabled screen for AC controls, auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.  

Kia Syros 360-degree camera

Its safety net includes 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Kia Syros: Powertrain Options

Kia Syros diesel engine

The Kia Syros gets two engine options, both of which are borrowed from the Kia Sonet. Here are the detailed specifications:  

Engine

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

120 PS

116 PS

Torque

172 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Claimed fuel efficiency

MT: 18.20 kmpl / DCT: 17.68 kmpl

MT: 20.75 kmpl / AT: 17.65 kmpl

Kia Syros: Rivals

Kia Syros rear

The Kia Syros will serve as an affordable alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara, while also competing with subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Brezza.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

