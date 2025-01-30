Kia Syros Expected Prices: How Much Of A Premium Will The Sub-4m SUV Have Over The Sonet?

The Kia Syros will be launched on February 1 and will be available in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O)

The Kia Syros is the carmaker’s second sub-4m offering in India that will be sold alongside the Kia Sonet, although as a more premium SUV. While the Korean carmaker will launch the Syros on February 1, it is widely known that the subcompact SUV will slot between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia’s Indian SUV lineup. Hence, here are the variant-wise prices we expect the new sub-4m SUV to carry when it goes on sale soon:

Variant 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 6-speed MT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed AT HTK Rs 9.70 lakh – – – HTK (O) Rs 10.50 lakh – Rs 11.50 lakh – HTK Plus Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 12.50 lakh Rs 12.50 lakh – HTX Rs 12.50 lakh Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 13.50 lakh – HTX Plus – Rs 14.50 lakh – Rs 15.50 lakh HTX Plus (O) – Rs 15.50 lakh – Rs 16.50 lakh

Disclaimer: These prices are our estimates. Official prices will be revealed on February 1, 2025.

All prices are ex-showroom

Kia Syros: An Overview

The Kia Syros draws its design inspiration from the much bigger Kia EV9 SUV with a boxy design that features 3-pod LED headlights, L-shaped LED tail lights, flush-type door handles, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It gets front, rear and even side parking sensors.

Inside, it offers a dual-tone theme with adjustable and ventilated front and rear seats and a 2-spoke steering wheel. Other features include dual 12.3-inch screens, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 5-inch touch-enabled screen for AC controls, auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

Its safety net includes 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Kia Syros: Powertrain Options

The Kia Syros gets two engine options, both of which are borrowed from the Kia Sonet. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Claimed fuel efficiency MT: 18.20 kmpl / DCT: 17.68 kmpl MT: 20.75 kmpl / AT: 17.65 kmpl

Kia Syros: Rivals

The Kia Syros will serve as an affordable alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara, while also competing with subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Brezza.

