Kia Syros Offers These 10 Features Over Skoda Kylaq

Two of the newest debutants in the sub-4m SUV space are the Kia Syros and Skoda Kylaq. Both are premium SUV offerings that come loaded with a lot of technology and safety features. That said, the Syros is expected to be positioned at a slight premium over the existing crop of sub-4m SUVs including the Kylaq. In this story, we have prepared a list of the top 10 features the Syros will offer over the Skoda SUV.

Bigger Screens

Kia has provided the Syros with dual 12.3-inch screens, one each for the instrumentation and infotainment. The former can even be customised depending on the drive modes while the latter supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While the 12.3-inch touchscreen is available from the entry-level HTK variant, the all-digital driver’s display is limited to higher-spec HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O) variants.

The Syros also features a small 5-inch screen, limited to the higher variants, between the two bigger displays that can be used to adjust the climate controls.

Panoramic Sunroof

One of the most sought-after features in cars today is a sunroof. Although the Kylaq comes with a single-pane sunroof, the Syros is equipped with a larger panoramic unit. Kia offers it from the mid-spec HTK Plus variant of the Syros.

Rear Seat Ventilation

The Syros also comes with rear seat ventilation, a segment-first feature. Its rear seats are adjustable too, which is being offered for the first time in the segment. Kia offers rear seat reclining and sliding function from the mid-spec HTK Plus variant of the Syros, while rear seat ventilation feature is reserved for the higher-spec HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O) trims.

360-degree Camera

One of the top convenience-yet-safety features that’s preferred by buyers today is a 360-degree camera as it helps mitigate blindspots and eases parking hassles as well. The Syros is loaded with this amenity while the Skoda SUV gets just a basic rear parking camera. If you want the Kia SUV with the 360-degree setup, it is available only on the range-topping HTX Plus (O) variant.

64-colour Ambient Lighting

The Syros comes with a 64-colour ambient lighting setup, which is the best in its category. It allows you to select a colour for the dashboard, centre console and door pad. Kia is offering it only on the higher-spec HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O) variants.

Front And Side Parking Sensors

Another useful safety feature, especially in tight parking spaces or in city traffic is parking sensors. While both the SUVs get rear parking sensors, Kia has gone the extra mile to equip the Syros with front and side parking sensors as well. The Syros features front parking sensors as standard, while the side sensors are available only on the HTX Plus (O) trim.

Air Purifier

One of the premium equipment to be offered in cars is an air purifier. With the Syros, Kia has continued providing this useful amenity in all its mass-market models. It is available only on the higher-spec HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O) trims.

ADAS

The Syros is one of the latest SUVs in our market to get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It comes with Level-2 ADAS tech that comprises lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking (AEB). If you want the Syros with ADAS, your only choice will be picking the HTX Plus (O) variant.

8-speaker Music System

While the Kylaq gets a 6-speaker music system, the Syros is offered with an 8-speaker Harman Kardon setup. Like many features on this list, even the 8-speaker branded audio system is reserved for the top two trims: HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O).

Electronic Parking Brake

Kia has further enhanced the safety suite of the Syros by offering it with an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function. It is available from the mid-spec HTX variant. The Syros also comes with rear disc brakes, although only in its automatic variants.

Bonus- Dashcam In Lower Variant

A good-to-have safety feature today is a dashcam in cars. Kia is offering it on the Syros with a dual-camera dashcam setup that is available from the HTX Plus variant.

Kia Syros Launch And Expected Price

The Kia Syros is set to go on sale on February 1, with prices likely to start from Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Aside from the Skoda Kylaq, the Syros will also compete with the likes of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Renault Kiger.

