Watch: 2024 Honda Amaze Variants Explained: Which One Should You Pick?

The third-generation Honda Amaze was introduced recently, with prices starting from Rs 8 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India)

The 2024 Honda Amaze was launched recently in a new-generation avatar with which it not only gets a complete design makeover inside and out, but also gets a host of new features and advanced safety tech. Honda now offers the third-generation Amaze in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX. It is only being offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission and an optional 7-step CVT automatic gearbox, across the board.

With multiple variants on offer, choosing the one that best fits your needs can be challenging. However, to make it easier for you, we have detailed the variant-wise features of the 2024 Amaze in our latest video on the CarDekho YouTube channel. In the video, we have also outlined the variant-wise colour options available for the Amaze. Next, we provide the engine and transmission details, followed by an in-depth explanation of each variant, covering all exterior, interior, and safety features. Now, you can watch the video embedded in this article to find out which one is best for you:

2024 Honda Amaze: Variant-wise Prices

The prices for the 2024 Amaze range from Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh. The variant-wise prices are as follows:

Variant MT CVT V Rs 8 lakh Rs 9.20 lakh VX Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 10 lakh ZX Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom pan-India

2024 Honda Amaze: Powertrain Options

The 2024 Amaze still uses the same 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine borrowed from the previous-gen version of the Amaze. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 7-step CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.65 kmpl (MT), 19.46 kmpl (CVT)

CVT - Continuously variable transmission

2024 Honda Amaze: Features And Safety

The new-generation Amaze comes with features like an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC with rear vents, and a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display. It also comes with amenities like PM2.5 cabin air filter, wireless phone charger, and remote engine start/stop.

Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), traction control, a hill hold assist, and a rearview camera with lane watch. The Amaze is also the first subcompact sedan in India to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

2024 Honda Amaze: Rivals

The new-generation Honda Amaze takes on the 2024 Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.

