2024 Maruti Dzire: Which Is The Best Variant?
Modified On Dec 30, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire
Maruti offers the 2024 Dzire in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus
The Maruti Dzire is one of the most popular subcompact sedans in India, which recently got a generational update. The 2024 Dzire is not only new inside and out, but also gets a host of new features, and most importantly, an improved safety kit. The Dzire also became the first Maruti offering to receive full 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. Let’s see which variant of the 2024 Dzire offers the best value for money.
The new Dzire comes in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus.
Our Analysis
- LXi: You should only consider the base variant of the Dzire if you are on a tight budget and still looking for the practicality and comfort of a sedan.
- VXi: Gets all the necessary features like a touchscreen, rear AC vents, and an audio system.
- ZXi: Offers the best value for money with good-to-have features like auto-LED headlights, auto AC, and even a rear parking camera.
- ZXi Plus: Consider this if you want premium amenities like a bigger screen, a single-pane sunroof, and a 360-degree camera.
2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi: The Best Variant?
|
Dzire ZXi MT
|
Dzire ZXi AMT
|
Dzire ZXi CNG
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.34 lakh
|
Rs 9.84 lakh
All prices are introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India
Priced from Rs 8.89 lakh, the Dzire's ZXi variant gets premium features like auto LED headlights, a push-button start/stop, wireless phone charger and auto AC. Infotainment is upgraded with 6 speakers (including 2 tweeters) and connected car tech. Safety is improved with a rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
Powertrain Details
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre Z-series 3-cyl N/A petrol
|
1.2-litre Z-series 3-cyl N/A petrol-CNG
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
70 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
102 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT)
|
33.73 km/kg
N/A - Naturally Aspirated
AMT - Automated Manual Transmission
Maruti offers the mid-spec ZXi variant of the Dzire with both petrol and CNG powertrain options, with the former available in both MT and AMT choices.
2024 Maruti Dzire: Feature Highlights
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
As seen above, the one-below-top ZXi variant of the 2024 Maruti Dzire packs all good-to-have features like connected car tech, 7-inch touchscreen, 6-speaker sound system, wireless phone charger, and push-button start/stop. Exterior features include auto-LED headlights, LED tail lights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Maruti has equipped the Dzire ZXi with safety features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and even a rear parking camera. The only premium features it misses out on are a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, cruise control, a single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera.
Verdict
By saving Rs 80,000, you can choose the mid-spec ZXi variant over the top-spec ZXi Plus trim. This mid-spec version of the Dzire includes all the essential features, such as a touchscreen, auto AC, and a wireless phone charger. However, note that you'll miss out on features like a bigger touchscreen, cruise control, a sunroof, and a 360-degree camera. If you're okay with these omissions, the Dzire ZXi is the best variant of the sedan to buy.
