2024 Maruti Dzire: Which Is The Best Variant?

Modified On Dec 30, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire

Maruti offers the 2024 Dzire in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus

The Maruti Dzire is one of the most popular subcompact sedans in India, which recently got a generational update. The 2024 Dzire is not only new inside and out, but also gets a host of new features, and most importantly, an improved safety kit. The Dzire also became the first Maruti offering to receive full 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. Let’s see which variant of the 2024 Dzire offers the best value for money.

The new Dzire comes in four broad variants:  LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. 

Our Analysis

  • LXi: You should only consider the base variant of the Dzire if you are on a tight budget and still looking for the practicality and comfort of a sedan.
  • VXi: Gets all the necessary features like a touchscreen, rear AC vents, and an audio system.
  • ZXi: Offers the best value for money with good-to-have features like auto-LED headlights, auto AC, and even a rear parking camera.
  • ZXi Plus: Consider this if you want premium amenities like a bigger screen, a single-pane sunroof, and a 360-degree camera.

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi: The Best Variant?

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Front

Dzire ZXi MT

Dzire ZXi AMT

Dzire ZXi CNG

Rs 8.89 lakh

Rs 9.34 lakh

Rs 9.84 lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India

Priced from Rs 8.89 lakh, the Dzire's ZXi variant gets premium features like auto LED headlights, a push-button start/stop, wireless phone charger and auto AC. Infotainment is upgraded with 6 speakers (including 2 tweeters) and connected car tech. Safety is improved with a rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). 

Powertrain Details

Engine

1.2-litre Z-series 3-cyl N/A petrol

1.2-litre Z-series 3-cyl N/A petrol-CNG

Power

82 PS

70 PS

Torque

112 Nm

102 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT)

33.73 km/kg

N/A - Naturally Aspirated

AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Side

Maruti offers the mid-spec ZXi variant of the Dzire with both petrol and CNG powertrain options, with the former available in both MT and AMT choices.

2024 Maruti Dzire: Feature Highlights

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Chrome window garnish

  • Turn indicators mounted on ORVMs 

  • Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Black and beige dual-tone interior

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Chrome finish on inside door handles

  • Chrome accent on parking brake lever tip and gear lever

  • Silver trim and faux wooden insert on the dashboard

  • Satin accents on the instrument console and doors

  • Silver finish on AC vents

  • Analogue instrument cluster with a coloured MID (multi-information display)

  • Front and rear power windows with auto up/down for the driver-side window

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • 12V charging socket (front)

  • Type-A USB phone charger for front passengers

  • Type-A and Type-C USB phone chargers for rear passengers

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Keyless entry

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Electrically adjustable  and foldableORVMs 

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Push button start/stop

  • Key-operated boot opening

  • Day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror)

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6 speakers (including 2 tweeters)

  • Connected car tech

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Hill-hold assist

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rear defogger

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Reverse parking camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Seat-belt reminder and 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Dashboard

As seen above, the one-below-top ZXi variant of the 2024 Maruti Dzire packs all good-to-have features like connected car tech, 7-inch touchscreen, 6-speaker sound system, wireless phone charger, and push-button start/stop. Exterior features include auto-LED headlights, LED tail lights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Maruti has equipped the Dzire ZXi with safety features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and even a rear parking camera. The only premium features it misses out on are a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, cruise control, a single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera.

Verdict

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Rear

By saving Rs 80,000, you can choose the mid-spec ZXi variant over the top-spec ZXi Plus trim. This mid-spec version of the Dzire includes all the essential features, such as a touchscreen, auto AC, and a wireless phone charger. However, note that you'll miss out on features like a bigger touchscreen, cruise control, a sunroof, and a 360-degree camera. If you're okay with these omissions, the Dzire ZXi is the best variant of the sedan to buy.

