Waiting Period Of Compact SUVs In Metro Cities Detailed

Published On Oct 14, 2021 07:50 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue

The Seltos and Creta face the highest waiting period

The compact SUV segment recently saw some new launches including the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor. Then we have the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among the top sellers in this segment. So, if you are planning to buy a compact SUV, here’s how much you will have to wait: 

Cities

Kicks

Creta

Seltos

Scorpio

S-Cross

Duster

New Delhi

No waiting

4-5 months

2-3 months

1 month

No waiting

1 month

Bangalore

Under a month

8-10 months

3 months

1 month

1 month

Under a month

Mumbai

1 month

4-5 months

4-5 months

1-1.5 months

No waiting

1 month

Hyderabad

No waiting

3 months

3-4 months

1 month

1.5 month

No waiting

Pune

No waiting

4-5 months

3-4 months

1-1.5 months

No waiting

1 month

Chennai

No waiting

4-5 months

3 months

1 month

1 month

No waiting

Jaipur

No waiting

4-5 months

5 months

1 month

1.5 months

Under a month

Ahmedabad

No waiting

3-4 months

6 months

1.5 month

No waiting

2 months

Kolkata

No waiting

2-2.5 months

5 months

1 month

No waiting

1.5-2 months

  • The Creta faces the highest waiting period among other compact SUVs. The average waiting time is at least 4 months, with the maximum going up to 10 months in Bangalore. 

  • The Nissan Kicks and S-Cross are available without any waiting period in most of the cities mentioned above. 

  • The Seltos has a comparatively lesser waiting period than the Creta, but still having an average of at least 3 months. 

  • The Mahindra Scorpio and Renault Duster have an average waiting period of around a month. 

  • Waiting period of the Kushaq and Taigun are yet to be revealed. 

