Waiting Period Of Compact SUVs In Metro Cities Detailed
The Seltos and Creta face the highest waiting period
The compact SUV segment recently saw some new launches including the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor. Then we have the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among the top sellers in this segment. So, if you are planning to buy a compact SUV, here’s how much you will have to wait:
-
The Creta faces the highest waiting period among other compact SUVs. The average waiting time is at least 4 months, with the maximum going up to 10 months in Bangalore.
-
The Nissan Kicks and S-Cross are available without any waiting period in most of the cities mentioned above.
-
The Seltos has a comparatively lesser waiting period than the Creta, but still having an average of at least 3 months.
-
The Mahindra Scorpio and Renault Duster have an average waiting period of around a month.
