Waiting Period Of Compact SUVs In Metro Cities Detailed

Published On Oct 14, 2021 07:50 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue

The Seltos and Creta face the highest waiting period

The compact SUV segment recently saw some new launches including the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor. Then we have the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among the top sellers in this segment. So, if you are planning to buy a compact SUV, here’s how much you will have to wait:

Cities Kicks Creta Seltos Scorpio S-Cross Duster New Delhi No waiting 4-5 months 2-3 months 1 month No waiting 1 month Bangalore Under a month 8-10 months 3 months 1 month 1 month Under a month Mumbai 1 month 4-5 months 4-5 months 1-1.5 months No waiting 1 month Hyderabad No waiting 3 months 3-4 months 1 month 1.5 month No waiting Pune No waiting 4-5 months 3-4 months 1-1.5 months No waiting 1 month Chennai No waiting 4-5 months 3 months 1 month 1 month No waiting Jaipur No waiting 4-5 months 5 months 1 month 1.5 months Under a month Ahmedabad No waiting 3-4 months 6 months 1.5 month No waiting 2 months Kolkata No waiting 2-2.5 months 5 months 1 month No waiting 1.5-2 months

The Creta faces the highest waiting period among other compact SUVs. The average waiting time is at least 4 months, with the maximum going up to 10 months in Bangalore.

The Nissan Kicks and S-Cross are available without any waiting period in most of the cities mentioned above.

The Seltos has a comparatively lesser waiting period than the Creta, but still having an average of at least 3 months.

The Mahindra Scorpio and Renault Duster have an average waiting period of around a month.

Waiting period of the Kushaq and Taigun are yet to be revealed.

