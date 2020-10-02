Wait For Owning The 2020 Thar Just Got Longer!

Published On Oct 02, 2020 06:36 PM By Saransh for Mahindra Thar

Bookings are already open for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Test drives are already underway in 18 cities.

It is available in three variants: AX, AX(O) and LX.

Price ranges from Rs 9.80 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Offered with both petrol and diesel engine options with a standard 4WD system.

Mahindra has launched the second-gen Thar at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh. Bookings for the SUV are already underway for a token amount of Rs 21,000. While the carmaker has announced the prices and started taking the bookings, you will still have to wait for a while before getting hands on your very own Thar since the deliveries for the Thar are set to begin from 1 November 2020.

Although the Thar is available in only three variants: AX, AX(O) and LX, it is offered in various different configurations depending on the number of seats (4 or 6), types of roof (soft top convertible or fixed hardtop) and a total of four engine and transmission combinations.

Starting with the powertrain options It gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine making 150PS of power and 300Nm of torque (320Nm in automatic). It also gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine making 130PS and 300Nm. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Thar is offered with a 4WD system as standard coupled with a mechanically locking rear locking differential.

Prime features on offer include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, traction control, electronic stability control, hill launch assist, hill descent control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, cruise control, power windows, AC and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mahindra Thar currently has no direct rivals but Force will launch the new Gurkha soon. Maruti is also working on a 5-door version of the Jimny but it is too soon to say anything about its launch. Pricewise, the Thar competes with the likes of the Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

