Volvo XC90 Facelift Launch Date Confirmed For India

The 2025 Volvo XC90 is expected to continue with the mild-hybrid petrol engine but the Scandinavian manufacturer could also offer a plug-in-hybrid engine with the facelifted model

To get new bumpers, and redesigned headlights and tail lights.

Inside, it could get a new free-standing 11.2-inch touchscreen and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

Other features could include a 12.3-inch driver’s display, 4-zone auto AC and a panoramic sunroof.

On the safety front, it could get at multiple airbags, 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India).

It has been confirmed that the facelifted model of the Volvo XC90 will be launched on our shores on March 4, 2025. As is typical with facelifts, Volvo’s flagship SUV will see some subtle design changes inside-out, with the technical specifications expected to remain the same as the current-spec model. That said, here is everything the 2025 Volvo XC90 can get:

Exterior

While the overall silhouette of the 2025 Volvo XC90 will remain more or less similar to the current-spec model, the update will render a new grille with chromed elements arranged in an oblique pattern. It will also get sleeker LED headlights with more modern-looking Thor’s-hammer-shaped LED DRLs. The bumper will also be slightly tweaked for a fresh appeal.

In profile, the upcoming XC90 will feature traditional pull-type door handles, body-coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and silver roof rails. It will also come with a fresher set of dual-tone alloy wheels, the sizes of which are expected to be similar to the current-spec model (21 inches).

At the rear, it will come with a slightly redesigned bumper with a horizontal chrome strip running through it and slightly redesigned LED tail light elements.

Interior

Inside, the facelifted Volvo XC90 could come with a minimalist design and a 7-seater layout like the current-spec model. It could also come with a 3-spoke steering wheel, a dual-tone theme and leatherette seat upholstery. What can be different though is that the facelifted XC90 could be equipped with a lot of sustainable materials inside.

Also Read: Import Rules Relaxed for Vintage and Classic Cars

Features And Safety

Like the current-spec XC90, the facelifted model will also be feature-loaded to its gills.Hence, it can feature a 12.3-inch driver’s display, an 11.2-inch freestanding touchscreen and a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. A coloured heads-up display (HUD), powered seats with ventilation and massage functions, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone auto AC with AC vents for 2nd and 3rd-row passengers can also be there in the feature list of the 2025 XC90 SUV.

In terms of safety, it could get at least multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera setup, hill start and hill descent control and an electronic parking brake. It also gets a level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Furthermore, the 2025 Volvo XC90 could also feature front, rear and side parking sensors with park assist functionalities.

Powertrain Options

The global-spec 2025 Volvo XC90 comes with two engine options, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with plug-in-hybrid tech Power 250 PS 455 PS Torque 360 Nm 709 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT Drivetrain AWD* AWD

*AWD = All-wheel-drive

The current India-spec Volvo XC90 comes with a mild-hybrid engine in India and we expect the facelift to feature the same engine option. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement to comment on the same.

Expected Price And Rivals

The current-spec Volvo XC90 is priced at Rs 1.01 crore and hence the facelifted model could start from Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7 and Lexus RX.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.