2025 Volvo XC90 Launched In India At Rs 1.03 Crore

The new XC90 is available in a single fully-loaded variant and it comes with the same mild-hybrid powertrain option as the pre-facelift model

Exterior highlights include new headlight design, more modern-looking LED DRLs and new 21-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, gets a bigger free-standing 11.2-inch touchscreen and 7 seats.

Other features include a 12.3-inch driver’s display, 4-zone auto AC with rear vents and a panoramic sunroof.

On the safety front, it gets multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS.

The 2025 Volvo XC90 has been launched in India at Rs 1.03 crore (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India), which is Rs 2 lakh more than the outgoing model. It is available in a single feature-loaded variant, with subtle design changes inside out and the same mild-hybrid powertrain option as before.

Here are all the things the new XC90 gets:

Exterior

The 2025 Volvo XC90 comes with sleeker LED headlights with new Thor’s hammer LED DRLs that have a more modern design. The grille gets new slanted line design elements that have a chrome finish. The front bumper has also been redesigned to make the SUV look butch and aggressive.

In profile, the XC90 facelift features dual-tone 21-inch alloy wheels, a silver cladding on the doors and chrome bezels on the windows. It also gets silver roof rails.

The new Volvo flagship SUV comes with a redesigned tail light design, a roof-mounted spoiler and a Volvo lettering on the tailgate.

It gets six colour options, including Onyx Black, Crystal White, Denim Blue, Vapor Grey, Bright Dusk and a new Mulberry Red colour.

Interior

The interior design, like the exterior, has not changed drastically, and the 2025 XC90 now gets a bigger free-standing touchscreen and elongated AC vents on its sides. The steering wheel has also been slightly redesigned with a new gloss-black element on the lower spoke. It continues to feature a speaker atop the dashboard and a 7-seater layout with similar seats as the pre-facelift model.

Features And Safety

The Volvo XC90, like the pre-facelift model, gets a lot of features, including an 11.2-inch freestanding touchscreen, a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. It is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, powered seats with ventilation and massage functions. It also gets a coloured heads-up display (HUD) and a four-zone auto AC with AC vents for 2nd and 3rd row passengers.

On the safety front, it gets multiple airbags, hill start and hill descent control, disc brakes on all wheels and an electronic parking brake. It is also equipped with a 360-degree camera, front, side and rear parking sensors, auto park assist and some level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The 2025 Volvo XC90 comes with the same mild-hybrid engine as the pre-facelift model. The details are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech Power 250 PS Torque 360 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT Drivetrain AWD*

*AWD = All-wheel-drive

Rivals

The 2025 Volvo XC90 rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7 and Lexus RX.

