Now Pay Up To Rs 2 Lakh More For A Volvo Car

Modified On May 04, 2021 07:26 PM By Rohit for Volvo S60

Volvo has cited rising input costs as the reason for the price hike

  • The S90 sees the maximum increment of Rs 2 lakh.

  • Volvo has hiked the prices of the SUVs by up to Rs 1.35 lakh.

  • The recently launched third-gen S60 is still priced at Rs 45.90 lakh.

  • The XC90’s D5 Inscription has become pricier by Rs 1 lakh while the Excellence variant continues to be priced at Rs 1.31 crore.

Volvo Car India is the latest carmaker to increase the prices of its models, except the recently launched third-gen S60. It has cited rising input costs as the reason for the price hike. Here’s a look at the model-wise revised prices:

Sedans

Model and Variant (s)

Old Price

New Price

Difference

S60 T4 Inscription

Rs 45.90 lakh

Rs 45.90 lakh

No change

S90 D4 Inscription

Rs 58.90 lakh

Rs 60.90 lakh

+Rs 2 lakh

SUVs

Volvo XC60

Model and Variant (s)

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XC40 T4 R Design

Rs 39.90 lakh

Rs 41.25 lakh

+Rs 1.35 lakh

XC60 D5 Inscription

Rs 59.90 lakh

Rs 60.90 lakh

+Rs 1 lakh

XC90 D5 Inscription

Rs 87.90 lakh

Rs 88.90 lakh

+Rs 1 lakh

XC90 T8 Excellence

Rs 1.31 crore

Rs 1.31 crore

No change

  • The recently launched third-gen S60 continues to be priced at Rs 45.90 lakh.

  • Volvo’s flagship sedan, the S90, sees the maximum hike of Rs 2 lakh.

  • The XC90’s previously offered T8 Inscription (7-seater) variant has now been discontinued, while the T8 Excellence is still priced at Rs 1.31 crore.

  • Volvo’s XC40 gets the maximum increment of Rs 1.35 lakh in the SUV lineup.

While announcing the revised prices, Volvo said that it last increased prices back in 2018 and also hinted at another possible increment depending on how input costs vary later in the year.

All prices, ex-showroom

Rohit
