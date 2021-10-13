Volvo Now Offers Lifetime Parts Warranty To Customers, A First In India

Published On Oct 13, 2021 12:08 PM By Rohit for Volvo S60

In a way to revolutionise the ownership experience for its to-be customers, Volvo has come up with a ‘lifetime parts warranty’ initiative, a first in India. This includes all parts bought after the period of the standard warranty and installed at a Volvo authorised workshop.

The new warranty scheme is applicable to all parts bought from October 2021, onwards and is inclusive of both labour and part costs. It comes into effect once the part is purchased and remains valid till the time there’s no change in the vehicle’s ownership.

Volvo says that any part requiring repair or replacement due to material or manufacturing defect will be addressed free of charge at any authorised workshop. However, there are a couple of limitations of this warranty scheme:

It is not applicable to the normal wear and tear of parts, consumables, batteries, accessories and software not associated with a hardware replacement.

It does not cover parts replaced under the new car, extended, or goodwill warranty.

At present, Volvo sells five models in India, viz, the S60, S90, XC40, XC60, and XC90. Upcoming Volvo offerings include the facelifted XC60 and S90 (expected to be launched soon), XC40 Recharge, and V60 Cross Country.

