Import Rules Relaxed for Vintage and Classic Cars

If you are a vintage car lover, then this is a must-read for you!

The Indian government has made it easier for car enthusiasts to import vintage vehicles. Previously, only cars manufactured before 1950 could be brought into the country. However, the rules have now been relaxed to allow cars that are 50 years or older to be imported. This means that in 2025, vehicles built up to 1975 can be brought in, and in 2026, cars from 1976 will qualify. This rolling eligibility will continue year after year, making it easier for classic car lovers to bring in their dream machines.

Who Can Import Classic Cars?

Anyone looking to own a vintage car for personal use can now import vehicles that are at least 50 years old from their manufacturing date. No special import license is required, making the process simpler than before.

However, reselling these vehicles within India is strictly prohibited. The government has put this restriction in place to ensure that imports remain within the collector community.

Why Is This A Big Deal?

India has a thriving classic car scene, but strict regulations made it difficult to import vintage cars. With this new rule, collectors and enthusiasts can now legally bring in iconic models from around the world, like a vintage Rolls-Royce, or even an old classic American muscle, i.e. the Ford Mustang.

Impact on the Classic Car Community

This rule change will have several positive effects:

More choices for buyers: Enthusiasts no longer need to rely on the limited domestic market.

A boost to India’s restoration industry: More imported classics mean a greater demand for workshops specializing in engine rebuilds, upholstery restoration, and classic car detailing.

Bigger and better vintage car events: Expect to see more auto shows, vintage rallies, and collector meet-ups across India as interest in classic cars grows.

Important Rules and Costs to Consider

While importing vintage cars has become easier, owners must ensure their vehicles comply with:

The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 & The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Roadworthiness and emissions standards. Older vehicles may get exemptions due to their historic value.

High import duties: The taxes on imported classic cars are around 250% of the car’s value, making these vehicles a pricey investment.

For car lovers, this is fantastic news! Whether you're a seasoned collector or someone with a lifelong dream of owning a vintage beauty, these new rules make it much easier. The Indian roads are set to become more exciting, filled with some of the most legendary automobiles in history.

So, what’s the first car on your import wishlist? Let us know!

