Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Facelift Revealed; India Launch Expected In 2022

Published On May 12, 2021 06:00 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022

The updated 7-seater SUV gets cosmetic enhancements inside and out with more features

The updated Tiguan gets new LED lighting, redesigned bumpers, flashier alloy wheels and the new VW logo.

The cabin gains a new steering wheel, touch-based AC controls, an updated infotainment system and ambient lighting.

New safety features include Travel Assist, which is semi-automatic driving assistance.

No major mechanical changes.

India launch expected to happen in 2022.

Volkswagen has globally unveiled the Tiguan Allspace facelift. Its updates are similar to those found on the five-seater Tiguan, which will soon be launched in India.

The updated Allspace gets redesigned bumpers, a refreshed front grille flaunting the new VW logo, sharper matrix LED headlamps, LED DRLs running through the grille, sweeping turn indicators, a slightly reworked tail lamp design, new exhaust muffler styling and flashier alloy wheels. With no changes to the body work, the Allspace retains its upright stance with bold lines and sharp creases all over the body.

The overall layout of the cabin remains the same - neat and premium.. It further gains a new steering wheel, touch-based AC controls, an updated infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and ambient lighting.

Existing features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, rain-sensing wipers and headlamps, powered, heated and ventilated front seats, paddle shifters and three-zone climate control are carried forward.

Safety is covered by nine airbags, parking assist, adaptive cruise control, rear traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, lane assist, and hill descent control. The facelift gains Travel Assist, which supports the driver with steering, braking and acceleration at speeds up to 210kmph.

The Tiguan Allspace facelift gets a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 190PS/245PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. You can also go for a 148PS/200PS 2.0-litre diesel engine, all paired to a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic). The 148PS diesel and 150PS turbo-petrol engines come with front-wheel-drive, while the rest get AWD.

The India-spec, however, should continue with its existing 190PS/320Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired to the DSG and VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive configuration.

The facelifted 5-seater Tiguan was recently revealed in India, with its launch scheduled for next month. As for the updated 7-seater Allspace, it is expected to be launched in India towards early 2022. It will demand a premium over its current price of Rs 34.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Ford Endeavour , Toyota Fortuner , Mahindra Alturas G4 , MG Gloster and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq Petrol.

