Zac Hollis Confirms January 2022 Launch For The Facelifted Skoda Kodiaq

Published On Nov 24, 2021 06:07 PM By Dhruv for Skoda kodiaq 2020

The Kodiaq has not been available in India since the BS6 emissions norms came into play in April 2020

2022 Kodiaq will get the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the Octavia and Superb.

It will also share the 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic), but will additionally get an AWD system.

Design tweaks have been made to the bonnet, grille, bumpers, headlights and tail lights.

New two-spoke steering wheel is the only major change in the cabin.

Expect it to be priced around Rs 33 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda India head Zac Hollis recently confirmed that the launch of the facelifted Kodiaq will take place in January 2022. The brand director for Skoda India confirmed the SUVs launch in his now usual manner, while replying to a tweet.

We had already reported that the facelifted Kodiaq was expected to be launched in the first month of 2022, but there was the chance of delays as carmakers around the globe have been struck by semiconductor shortages.

The facelifted Kodiaq will use a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine making 190PS/320Nm and paired to a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic), a combination that Skoda also offers in the Octavia and Superb. Unlike the sedans which are front-wheel driven, the SUV will be offered with AWD.

The design of the bonnet, bumpers, headlights, tail lights, grille and alloy wheels has been given a tweak. The cabin layout will be the same as before apart from the new two-spoke steering wheel seen in other Skodas and a change in upholstery options.

In the features section, the SUV looks set to receive ventilated front seats, an updated 12-speaker sound system and ambient lighting with 10 colour options. It will continue to get a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster. Front and rear parking sensors, multiple airbags, traction control and hill assist will form the facelifted Kodiaq’s safety package.

Once it returns to the market, the Kodiaq will continue its rivalry with the Toyota Fortuner, while also taking on the MG Gloster. We expect it to be priced around Rs 33 lakh (ex-showroom) and be offered in a single, fully loaded variant.