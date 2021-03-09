Volkswagen Polo Splits A Tractor In Half In High-Speed Crash, All Passengers Escape Unscathed - Video

Published On Mar 09, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Volkswagen Polo

The Polo’s 4-star safety rating comes into play to safeguard its passengers from any harm

Volkswagen cars are well-known for their strong build quality and near-perfect safety ratings. The Polo is no different with an overall 4-star rating in Global NCAP’s crash test conducted as part of its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.

The car’s above-mentioned strengths were once again highlighted in a recent video that has surfaced online. It shows a white VW Polo approaching at high speed and crashing into a Mahindra tractor-trailer attempting to cross the road. The impact is so severe that the tractor is split in half with the Polo too sustaining extensive front-end damage. As per the video, all passengers in the hatchback managed to escape unhurt. While there’s no word on what happened to the tractor’s driver, the video suggests he was unharmed as well.

Farm vehicles, tractors, and trailers also make use of highways for commuting and ferrying heavy loads or machinery. We must ensure we follow all safety protocols to prevent accidents (especially with farm vehicles), including maintaining a safe distance, driving cautiously at intersections, and following all speed limits. Farm equipment are usually slow-moving vehicles driven at 40-50kmph. Stay alert, spot them early, and slow down as they tend to take unpredictable turns or stop without warning.

The current-gen Polo, which has been on sale for over a decade now in India, has been given a couple of mid-life cycle updates to keep it relevant. While it was offered with both petrol and diesel engines, the introduction of BS6 norms has made the hatchback a petrol-only offering. It gets a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (76PS/95Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (110PS/175Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed manual, the latter is available with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter unit.

Volkswagen retails the Polo from Rs 6.01 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom) that rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20 , Honda Jazz, and Tata Altroz.

Read More on : Volkswagen Polo on road price