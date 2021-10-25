HomeNew CarsNewsVariant Analysis: Is The Tata Punch Adventure Worth The Premium Over The Base Variant?
Variant Analysis: Is The Tata Punch Adventure Worth The Premium Over The Base Variant?

Modified On Oct 25, 2021 07:22 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the Adventure variant of the Tata Punch

Tata offers the Punch with an AMT option from the one-above-base Adventure variant onwards. It is nearly a lakh pricier than the base-spec Punch but are the added features worth stretching your budget? Or maybe if the Punch Adventure falls squarely within your budget, should you settle for it or push for the next variant? Let’s find out:

Variant

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

Adventure

Rs 6.39 lakh

Rs 6.99 lakh

Stretch to Accomplished

Rs 7.29 lakh

Rs 7.89 lakh

Difference

Rs 90,000

Rs 90,000

Also read: Tata Punch vs Rivals: Price Talk

Why should you consider the Adventure variant?

The Adventure variant of the Tata Punch is only worth considering as the entry-level AMT option on a VERY tight budget. It gets an audio system with steering-mounted controls, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors and power windows all around.

Tata Punch Adventure Interior

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Body coloured ORVMs and door handles

  • Full wheel covers

  • Anti-glare IRVM

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Power windows all around

  • Audio system with

  • 4 speakers

  • Follow-me-home headlamps

Other features

  • Halogen headlamps

  • Cladding on doors, wheel arches and sills

  • LED turn indicators

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Dual-tone dashboard

  • Remote central locking

  • 4-inch LCD in instrument cluster

  • Dual airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX

Upgrade to Accomplished if you want

  • Front fog lamps

  • LED taillamps

  • Styled wheels

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cruise control

  • One-touch-down window

  • Push button start-stop

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers, 2 tweeters

  • Reverse parking camera

  • Traction Pro (AMT only)

Why skip the Adventure variant?

This variant does not offer enough value over the base-spec Pure manual variant for the price jump, especially if you opted for the Rhythm pack with the latter. It’s a difference of over Rs 50,000 for remote locking, power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs. You can get better value by stretching your budget to the next variant or going for the base variant and spending the extra cash on accessorising it with even better features.

Should you consider the Rhythm Pack?

     

Adventure

Rs 6.39 lakh

Rs 6.99 lakh

Adventure + Rhythm Pack

Rs 6.74 lakh

Rs 7.34 lakh

Difference

Rs 35,000

Rs 35,000

Features added: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two additional tweeters, and reverse parking camera.

The Rhythm pack for the Punch Adventure variant is one that can be skipped. If you’re stretching your budget to get the entry-level AMT option, you can do without these features or have them fitted as accessories at a later date. We’d recommend you extend your budget till the Accomplished AMT variant and get more value for the price.

Variant

Verdict

Pure

Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can.

Adventure

Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget

Accomplished

Offers the best value-for-money feature set

Creative

Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it

Also read: Tata Punch vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

