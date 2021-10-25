Modified On Oct 25, 2021 07:22 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the Adventure variant of the Tata Punch

Tata offers the Punch with an AMT option from the one-above-base Adventure variant onwards. It is nearly a lakh pricier than the base-spec Punch but are the added features worth stretching your budget? Or maybe if the Punch Adventure falls squarely within your budget, should you settle for it or push for the next variant? Let’s find out:

Variant Petrol-MT Petrol-AMT Adventure Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh Stretch to Accomplished Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.89 lakh Difference Rs 90,000 Rs 90,000

Why should you consider the Adventure variant?

The Adventure variant of the Tata Punch is only worth considering as the entry-level AMT option on a VERY tight budget. It gets an audio system with steering-mounted controls, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors and power windows all around.

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Body coloured ORVMs and door handles

Full wheel covers Anti-glare IRVM Steering mounted audio controls

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Power windows all around Audio system with

4 speakers Follow-me-home headlamps Other features Halogen headlamps

Cladding on doors, wheel arches and sills

LED turn indicators Fabric upholstery

Dual-tone dashboard Remote central locking 4-inch LCD in instrument cluster Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX Upgrade to Accomplished if you want Front fog lamps

LED taillamps

Styled wheels Height adjustable driver’s seat Cruise control

One-touch-down window

Push button start-stop 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers, 2 tweeters Reverse parking camera

Traction Pro (AMT only)

Why skip the Adventure variant?

This variant does not offer enough value over the base-spec Pure manual variant for the price jump, especially if you opted for the Rhythm pack with the latter. It’s a difference of over Rs 50,000 for remote locking, power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs. You can get better value by stretching your budget to the next variant or going for the base variant and spending the extra cash on accessorising it with even better features.

Should you consider the Rhythm Pack?

Adventure Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh Adventure + Rhythm Pack Rs 6.74 lakh Rs 7.34 lakh Difference Rs 35,000 Rs 35,000

Features added: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two additional tweeters, and reverse parking camera.

The Rhythm pack for the Punch Adventure variant is one that can be skipped. If you’re stretching your budget to get the entry-level AMT option, you can do without these features or have them fitted as accessories at a later date. We’d recommend you extend your budget till the Accomplished AMT variant and get more value for the price.

Variant Verdict Pure Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can. Adventure Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget Accomplished Offers the best value-for-money feature set Creative Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it

