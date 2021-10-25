Variant Analysis: Is The Tata Punch Adventure Worth The Premium Over The Base Variant?
Modified On Oct 25, 2021 07:22 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch
We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the Adventure variant of the Tata Punch
Tata offers the Punch with an AMT option from the one-above-base Adventure variant onwards. It is nearly a lakh pricier than the base-spec Punch but are the added features worth stretching your budget? Or maybe if the Punch Adventure falls squarely within your budget, should you settle for it or push for the next variant? Let’s find out:
|
Variant
|
Petrol-MT
|
Petrol-AMT
|
Adventure
|
Rs 6.39 lakh
|
Rs 6.99 lakh
|
Stretch to Accomplished
|
Rs 7.29 lakh
|
Rs 7.89 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 90,000
|
Rs 90,000
Why should you consider the Adventure variant?
The Adventure variant of the Tata Punch is only worth considering as the entry-level AMT option on a VERY tight budget. It gets an audio system with steering-mounted controls, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors and power windows all around.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to Accomplished if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip the Adventure variant?
This variant does not offer enough value over the base-spec Pure manual variant for the price jump, especially if you opted for the Rhythm pack with the latter. It’s a difference of over Rs 50,000 for remote locking, power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs. You can get better value by stretching your budget to the next variant or going for the base variant and spending the extra cash on accessorising it with even better features.
Should you consider the Rhythm Pack?
|
Adventure
|
Rs 6.39 lakh
|
Rs 6.99 lakh
|
Adventure + Rhythm Pack
|
Rs 6.74 lakh
|
Rs 7.34 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 35,000
|
Rs 35,000
Features added: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two additional tweeters, and reverse parking camera.
The Rhythm pack for the Punch Adventure variant is one that can be skipped. If you’re stretching your budget to get the entry-level AMT option, you can do without these features or have them fitted as accessories at a later date. We’d recommend you extend your budget till the Accomplished AMT variant and get more value for the price.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can.
|
Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget
|
Offers the best value-for-money feature set
|
Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it
