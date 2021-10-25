Modified On Oct 25, 2021 09:10 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the Accomplished variant of the Tata Punch

In most cases, the one-below-top variant of a car is the one that’ll tick the most boxes for a buyer at an acceptable price. It’s quite the same case with the Accomplished variant of the Tata Punch. Let’s see if it offers all the features you would expect and need from a sub-Rs 8 lakh offering.

Variant Petrol-MT Petrol-AMT Accomplished Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.89 lakh Stretch to Creative Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh Difference Rs 1.2 lakh Rs 1.2 lakh

Why should you consider the Punch Accomplished variant?

This is the most value-for-money variant of the Tata Punch in our opinion. It offers all necessary creature comforts at this price such as cruise control, rear parking camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a height adjustable driver’s seat. The premium of Rs 90,000 over the previous variant may seem steep but you do get good value for it in this trim, especially the AMT version.

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Front fog lamps

Styled wheels Height adjustable driver’s seat Cruise control

Push button start-stop

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers, 2 tweeters Rear parking camera

Traction Pro (AMT only) Other features Halogen headlamps

LED taillamps Fabric upholstery

Dual-tone dashboard One-touch-down window

Electrically adjustable ORVMs 4-inch LCD in instrument cluster Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX Upgrade to Creative if you want Projector headlamps

16-inch alloy wheels

LED DRLs

Roof rails Leather wrapped steering wheel and gearknob

Rear seat armrest

Cooled glovebox Auto AC

Auto folding ORVMs

Rain sensing wipers Semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch display Rear wiper, washer and defogger

Auto headlamps

Why skip the Accomplished variant?

It doesn’t get all the best features of the Tata Punch such as the semi-digital instrument cluster or auto AC or the projector headlamps. It is also not available in a dual-tone exterior paint. You also miss out on rear headrests, a fold-out rear armrest and rear wipers.

Should you consider the Dazze Pack?

Petrol-MT Petrol-AMT Accomplished Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.89 lakh Accomplished + Dazzle pack Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 8.34 lakh Difference Rs 45,000 Rs 45,000

Features added: Projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

It is certainly worth considering if the added features are appealing to you and you prefer OEM styling over third-party cosmetic upgrades. The premium for the headlamps, DRLs, and alloy wheels is quite reasonable. The 16-inch alloys really add to the micro-SUV’s premium presence and help it further stand out from its rivals. However, you could do without these too if you don’t want to stretch your budget any further.

Variant Verdict Pure Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can. Adventure Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget Accomplished Offers the best value-for-money feature set Creative Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it

