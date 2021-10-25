Variant Analysis: Does The Tata Punch Accomplished Offer The Best Value For Your Money?
Modified On Oct 25, 2021 09:10 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch
We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the Accomplished variant of the Tata Punch
In most cases, the one-below-top variant of a car is the one that’ll tick the most boxes for a buyer at an acceptable price. It’s quite the same case with the Accomplished variant of the Tata Punch. Let’s see if it offers all the features you would expect and need from a sub-Rs 8 lakh offering.
|
Variant
|
Petrol-MT
|
Petrol-AMT
|
Accomplished
|
Rs 7.29 lakh
|
Rs 7.89 lakh
|
Stretch to Creative
|
Rs 8.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.09 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.2 lakh
|
Rs 1.2 lakh
Why should you consider the Punch Accomplished variant?
This is the most value-for-money variant of the Tata Punch in our opinion. It offers all necessary creature comforts at this price such as cruise control, rear parking camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a height adjustable driver’s seat. The premium of Rs 90,000 over the previous variant may seem steep but you do get good value for it in this trim, especially the AMT version.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to Creative if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip the Accomplished variant?
It doesn’t get all the best features of the Tata Punch such as the semi-digital instrument cluster or auto AC or the projector headlamps. It is also not available in a dual-tone exterior paint. You also miss out on rear headrests, a fold-out rear armrest and rear wipers.
Should you consider the Dazze Pack?
|
Petrol-MT
|
Petrol-AMT
|
Accomplished
|
Rs 7.29 lakh
|
Rs 7.89 lakh
|
Accomplished + Dazzle pack
|
Rs 7.74 lakh
|
Rs 8.34 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 45,000
|
Rs 45,000
Features added: Projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
It is certainly worth considering if the added features are appealing to you and you prefer OEM styling over third-party cosmetic upgrades. The premium for the headlamps, DRLs, and alloy wheels is quite reasonable. The 16-inch alloys really add to the micro-SUV’s premium presence and help it further stand out from its rivals. However, you could do without these too if you don’t want to stretch your budget any further.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can.
|
Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget
|
Offers the best value-for-money feature set
|
Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it
