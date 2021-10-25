HomeNew CarsNewsVariant Analysis: Does The Tata Punch Accomplished Offer The Best Value For Your Money?
Variant Analysis: Does The Tata Punch Accomplished Offer The Best Value For Your Money?

Modified On Oct 25, 2021 09:10 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the Accomplished variant of the Tata Punch

In most cases, the one-below-top variant of a car is the one that’ll tick the most boxes for a buyer at an acceptable price. It’s quite the same case with the Accomplished variant of the Tata Punch. Let’s see if it offers all the features you would expect and need from a sub-Rs 8 lakh offering.

Variant

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

Accomplished

Rs 7.29 lakh

Rs 7.89 lakh

Stretch to Creative

Rs 8.49 lakh

Rs 9.09 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.2 lakh

Rs 1.2 lakh

Why should you consider the Punch Accomplished variant?

This is the most value-for-money variant of the Tata Punch in our opinion. It offers all necessary creature comforts at this price such as cruise control, rear parking camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a height adjustable driver’s seat. The premium of Rs 90,000 over the previous variant may seem steep but you do get good value for it in this trim, especially the AMT version.

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Front fog lamps

  • Styled wheels

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cruise control

  • Push button start-stop

  •  

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers, 2 tweeters

  • Rear parking camera

  • Traction Pro (AMT only)

Other features

  • Halogen headlamps

  • LED taillamps

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Dual-tone dashboard

  • One-touch-down window

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • 4-inch LCD in instrument cluster

  • Dual airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX

Upgrade to Creative if you want

  • Projector headlamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • LED DRLs

  • Roof rails

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel and gearknob

  • Rear seat armrest

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Auto AC

  • Auto folding ORVMs

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch display

  • Rear wiper, washer and defogger

  • Auto headlamps

Why skip the Accomplished variant?

It doesn’t get all the best features of the Tata Punch such as the semi-digital instrument cluster or auto AC or the projector headlamps. It is also not available in a dual-tone exterior paint. You also miss out on rear headrests, a fold-out rear armrest and rear wipers.

Also read: Tata Punch vs Rivals: Price Talk

Should you consider the Dazze Pack?

 

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

Accomplished

Rs 7.29 lakh

Rs 7.89 lakh

Accomplished + Dazzle pack

Rs 7.74 lakh

Rs 8.34 lakh

Difference

Rs 45,000

Rs 45,000

Features added: Projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

It is certainly worth considering if the added features are appealing to you and you prefer OEM styling over third-party cosmetic upgrades. The premium for the headlamps, DRLs, and alloy wheels is quite reasonable. The 16-inch alloys really add to the micro-SUV’s premium presence and help it further stand out from its rivals. However, you could do without these too if you don’t want to stretch your budget any further.

Variant

Verdict

Pure

Covers the basics, worth considering if it’s the best your budget can allow. Get it with the Rhythm pack if you can.

Adventure

Only consider if you need the AMT option for the Punch on a tight budget

Accomplished

Offers the best value-for-money feature set

Creative

Only if you want all the top features of the Punch, and your budget allows for it

Related: Opinion: Here Is Why Punch Has The Best Interior On Any Tata Yet

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Punch

