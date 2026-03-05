Mahindra Vision S Sub-4m SUV Spied Testing In Manali In Near-Production Form

In 2025, Mahindra took to the occasion of the 79th Independence Day to showcase four SUV concepts, out of which one was the Vision S sub-4m SUV prototype. The Vision S test mules have been spotted in their near-production form in Manali. It is scheduled to enter series production by 2027 and launch in the same year. The test mules suggest a similar boxy silhouette as seen in its prototype. Here’s everything that we could spot:

What Was Spotted?

The two Vision S test mules were heavily camouflaged. Even under the camouflage, the exterior of the Mahindra Vision S gives away a clear sense of character. The SUV carries a boxy, upright stance, almost like it’s built for a dirt trail rather than just being a daily urban grind. At the front, the circular headlamps look like borrowed units just for testing purposes which will later be replaced by pixel-type LEDs as we’ve seen in the concept.

The squared windows, strong shoulder line and large wheels further add to that solid, planted look, while the flush-type door handles give it a modern feel.

Move toward the rear, and the same tough personality continues with thick rear pillars and the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. If this test mule is anything to go by, the production version of the Vision S could stay fairly close to its concept roots.

While the interior could be seen, its not a ready setup yet. From what was shown in the prototype teasers, it will feature a dual-tone navy blue and grey theme, along with a dual-screen setup on the dashboard. It could also get a three-spoke steering wheel with ‘Vision S’ branding, triangular AC vents with silver surrounds, and a gloss black centre console.

Powertrain Options

Mahindra is yet to reveal the powertrain specs of the Vision S once it enters production in 2027. What’s known by far is that it will be based on the carmaker’s NU IQ platform and could possibly have both petrol and diesel engine options.

Expectations: One can expect the Vision S to borrow its segment sibling XUV 3XO’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Albeit the Vision S should stand out with 4x4 capabilities, hence justifying its adventure-ready look.

Rivals

In the sub-4 metre segment, the Vision S will face a lot of rivalry. Going by its design and purposeful look, it can be considered as an alternative to the Maruti Jimny, Mahindra Thar 3-door and the upcoming Renault Bridger that has been teased as a concept.

