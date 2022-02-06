Up To Rs 38,000 Off On Maruti Arena Cars This February

Published On Feb 06, 2022 10:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

The CNG variants of the models mentioned below are not being offered with any discounts this month

Maximum savings applicable to the 1.2-litre-equipped variants of the Wagon R.

Maruti is offering the Alto with benefits of up to Rs 33,000.

The new Celerio comes with discounts of up to Rs 23,000.

All offers are valid till the end of February.

Maruti has introduced various discounts on all models in its Arena lineup. However, as seen in the previous month, the carmaker is not offering any benefits on the CNG variants and the Ertiga. If you are looking for the other models, here’s how much you can save up to the end of February:

Alto

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

Maruti is offering the discounts mentioned above on all variants of the Alto, except the base-spec STD.

While the corporate discount remains unchanged for the base-spec STD, it gets a consumer offer of Rs 5,000 but loses out on an exchange bonus.

The Alto is priced from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

All petrol variants of the S-Presso are carrying these savings.

Maruti retails the hatchback between Rs 3.85 lakh and Rs 5.56 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

The Eeco is priced from Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.88 lakh.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 38,000

Maruti is offering the Wagon R’s 1.2-litre petrol engine-equipped variants with savings of up to Rs 38,000.

The 1-litre petrol equipped variants are carrying discounts of up to Rs 23,000, which includes a consumer offer of Rs 10,000.

Maruti’s compact hatchback is priced between Rs 5.18 lakh and Rs 6.58 lakh.

The carmaker is expected to launch the facelifted Wagon R this month.

Celerio

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

All petrol variants of the new Celerio are being offered with the discounts mentioned above.

Maruti retails the hatchback from Rs 5.15 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh.

Swift

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

Maruti is offering all variants of the Swift with these savings.

The Swift Special Edition packs the same discounts, but there's no consumer offer on it. Instead, you need to pay an additional Rs 18,500 to buy this model.

The Swift is priced between Rs 5.9 lakh and Rs 8.77 lakh.

Dzire

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

All variants of the facelifted Dzire get the benefits mentioned above.

The Dzire Special Edition comes with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, instead of the cash discount, you will have to pay Rs 18,500 extra.

Maruti’s sub-4m sedan is priced from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 9.13 lakh.

Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 18,000

Maruti is offering these discounts on all variants of the Vitara Brezza.

The sub-4m SUV retails between Rs 7.69 lakh and Rs 11.34 lakh.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

