Published On Jan 31, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny for Maruti Wagon R

It is expected to stick with the same powertrains as the current model

The Wagon R was Maruti’s best-selling car in 2021 and it is getting a mild facelift soon. Not much is known about the 2022 updates but we expect them to be subtle and limited in number as per our sources.

The current-gen Wagon R launched at the start of 2019 and has not received any noteworthy updates since. It is expected to get mild cosmetic tweaks to its exterior as part of the facelift. The changes could likely be seen on the bumpers and it might even get 15-inch alloys in the top variant like the new-gen Celerio. The Wagon R may also get a new exterior paint option.

Maruti may offer the 2022 Wagon R with some fresh upholstery but don’t expect any changes to the dashboard. It will likely get hill hold assist with AMT variants and engine idle start stop as part of the added features. The Wagon R will continue to be offered with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and power-folding outside rearview mirrors.

The facelifted Wagon R is unlikely to get any changes in the powertrain department. It is currently offered with the choice of 1-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines, each with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. The smaller engine also gets a CNG option in the base-spec Lxi trim.

These mild updates are not likely to attract a heavy premium over the current prices which range from Rs 5.18 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Tiago, Maruti Celerio and Hyundai Santro.

