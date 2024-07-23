Toyota Taisor launched as Starlet Cross in South Africa

Modified On Jul 23, 2024 04:13 PM By Rohit for Toyota Taisor

The South Africa-spec Taisor, called the Starlet Cross, gets a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine only

Toyota Scarlet Cross is essentially the Maruti Fronx-based Taisor.

Looks identical to the India-spec Taisor but gets a couple of additional colours.

Cabin theme revised from black-maroon to black-brown for the South African model.

Features on board include a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and up to 6 airbags.

Gets a single 105 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT.

Its prices range from Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 16.4 lakh (converted to INR).

After being introduced in India as the rebadged and restyled Maruti Fronx-based sub-4m crossover, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor (or Toyota Taisor as commonly referred to) has now gone on sale in South Africa. However, it’s sold as the Starlet Cross in the Rainbow Nation. There’s also a major difference in the powertrain available on the India-spec and South Africa-spec Toyota offering.

Fun fact: The Toyota Glanza, on which the sub-4m crossover is based, is called the Starlet in South Africa and that may have inspired the name.

Any Differences In Design?

In terms of exterior, both the sub-4m crossovers get the same design, including the striking LED DRLs and tri-pod headlights in the bumper. It is seen with a similar grille design as the India-spec Toyota Rumion and a chrome strip connecting the LED DRLs.

Other common details include the same 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chunky body cladding all around, and connected LED tail lights. While both have a similar colour palette, the Starlet Cross is available in two additional shades over the India-spec Taisor: black and blue.

Toyota Taisor Toyota Starlet Cross Lucent Orange

Sportin Red (available with dual-tone)

Cafe White (available with dual-tone)

Enticing Silver (available with dual-tone)

Gaming Grey Fine Orange (available with dual-tone)

Mystic Pearl White

Galaxy Blue

Shadow Grey

Premium Liquid Silver (available with dual-tone)

Sonic Black Pearl

Luxe Red with black roof

Cabin And Feature Changes

Although both the crossovers have an identical dashboard layout, the cabin theme is different between the two. While the Starlet Cross features a black and brown theme, the India-spec offering has a black and maroon interior.

In terms of features, Toyota is offering both the models with a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heads-up display, wireless phone charging, auto AC, and push-button start/stop. In terms of safety, they get up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and rear parking sensors.

A Big Difference Under The Hood

The biggest change, probably, on the Starlet Cross in comparison to the Taisor is underneath its bonnet. While Toyota offers the Taisor with a choice of 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (90 PS/113 Nm)and 1-litre turbo-petrol engines (100 PS/148 Nm), the Starlet Cross is equipped with a 105 PS/138 Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The India-spec Taisor is also offered with an optional 1.2-litre CNG powertrain, wherein the output drops down to 77PS and 98.5Nm, mated to the manual gearbox only.

Price And Competition

The South Africa-spec Toyota Starlet Cross is priced from R 299,900 to R 359,300 (translating to Rs 13.69 lakh to Rs 16.4 lakh). The Taisor, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). It takes on the Maruti Fronx and Citroen C3, while also serving as a crossover alternative to sub-4m SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon.

