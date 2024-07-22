Modified On Jul 22, 2024 12:55 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter Knight Edition features blacked-out design elements and red inserts both inside and outside

The Hyundai Exter Knight Edition was launched recently to commemorate the micro SUV’s first anniversary in our market. This special edition of the Exter is available in higher-spec SX and SX (O) Connect variants, with prices starting from Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom). We have now got our hands on some images of the Exter Knight Edition in its new Shadow Grey shade. In this article, we'll explain all the new design additions of this edition with the help of pictures:

Exteriors

Starting with the front, the SUV has no design differences, except for the blacked-out skid plate (which has a silver finish in the regular Exter) and red accented bar over it. The Hyundai logo and the ‘Exter’ badging have also received a black treatment.

The alloy wheels carry over the same design as the standard Hyundai Exter but are now finished in black while featuring red brake callipers.

At the rear, the Exter Knight Edition gets a blacked-out skid plate, a red trim on the tailgate and a ‘Knight’ emblem as well, like the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition.

The Exter Knight edition, apart from the Shadow Grey colour, is also available in four other monotone and two dual-tone paint options: Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black roof and Shadow Grey with Abyss Black roof.

Interior and Features

On the inside, the Hyundai Exter Knight Edition comes with an all-black theme. The seats have black upholstery with contrast red stitching. The AC vents, air-con control knobs and the footwell illumination also get a red treatment. The inside door handles also get a black finish.

The feature list remains the same for this edition as the variant it’s based on, and it continues to have an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, auto AC, a single-pane sunroof, and a dash cam with dual cameras.

The safety suite in the top-spec SX and SX (O) variants of the Exter includes six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear parking camera, rear defogger, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

Powertrains

The Exter Knight Edition gets the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm), paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT as the variants it’s based on. It also gets the 1.2-litre petrol-CNG option (69 PS/95 Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter CNG Launched With A Dual-Cylinder Tech

Price and Rivals

The Hyundai Exter Knight Edition commands a premium of Rs 15,000 over the SX and SX (O) Connect on which it is based. While it doesn’t have any direct rivals, it continues to rival the standard Exter’s competitors such as Tata Punch, Maruti Ignis, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger while also being an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

