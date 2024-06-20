Modified On Jun 20, 2024 04:39 PM By Samarth for Toyota Taisor

Exterior accessories include various garnishes and claddings, while inside, it gets the option of a styling kit, floor mats, and sunshades

Toyota offers a host of exterior accessories, including garnishes, spoilers, and door visor.

To personalize the interiors, you can buy an interior styling kit, seat covers and window sunshades.

The Toyota Taisor is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the former also with a CNG option.

It is priced from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, launched a few months ago, offers similar features and the same powertrain as its donor vehicle, the Maruti Fronx. Although the two crossovers have somewhat distinct exterior designs, you can make your Toyota more appealing and help it stand out by personalizing the Taisor with a wide range of official accessories that are on offer. Here’s a look at its exterior and interior accessories along with their prices.

Exterior

Accessory Item Price Front Grille Garnish Rs 1,640 Head Lamp Garnish Rs 640 Front bumper Garnish Rs 1,648 to Rs 1,898 Front bumper extender Rs 1,687 Door Visor Rs 1,366 to Rs 1,851 ORVM Garnish Rs 234 ORVM Cover Rs 2,382 Wheel Arch Garnish Rs 718 Mud Flap Set Rs 507 Body Side Molding Rs 1,523 to Rs 2,007 Side skirting Rs 2,491 Roof Spoiler Rs 882 Rear Bumper Corner protector Rs 585 Rear Bumper Corner Garnish (Black gloss + red) Rs 609 Rear bumper extender Rs 2,007 Body Cover Rs 1,785 to Rs 3,124

Interiors

Accessory Item Price Interior Styling Kit Rs 5,851 Window Sunshades (4 doors) Rs 1,044 Puddle lamps Rs 1,304 Speakers Rs 1,762 to Rs 3,474 Floor Mats Rs 1,526 to Rs 3,937 3D Boot Mat Rs 1,671 Door Sill Guard Rs 1,671 Door Sill Guard (illuminated) Rs 2,570 Seat Covers Rs 7,085 to Rs 7,890

Powertrain

The Taisor is available with same powertrain as offered on the Fronx, detailed as below:

1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre N/A petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 90 PS 77.5 PS 100 PS Torque 113 Nm 98.5 Nm 148 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT

Prices and Rivals

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Maruti Fronx while serving as a crossover alternative to sub-4m SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

