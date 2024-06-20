  • English
Toyota Taisor: All Accessories Detailed With Prices

Modified On Jun 20, 2024 04:39 PM By Samarth for Toyota Taisor

Exterior accessories include various garnishes and claddings, while inside, it gets the option of a styling kit, floor mats, and sunshades

  • Toyota offers a host of exterior accessories, including garnishes, spoilers, and door visor.

  • To personalize the interiors, you can buy an interior styling kit, seat covers and window sunshades.

  • The Toyota Taisor is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the former also with a CNG option.

  • It is priced from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, launched a few months ago, offers similar features and the same powertrain as its donor vehicle, the Maruti Fronx. Although the two crossovers have somewhat distinct exterior designs, you can make your Toyota more appealing and help it stand out by personalizing the Taisor with a wide range of official accessories that are on offer. Here’s a look at its exterior and interior accessories along with their prices. 

Toyota Taisor Accessories
Toyota Taisor Accessories Rear

Exterior

Accessory Item

Price

Front Grille Garnish

Rs 1,640

Head Lamp Garnish

Rs 640

Front bumper Garnish

Rs 1,648 to Rs 1,898

Front bumper extender

Rs 1,687

Door Visor

Rs 1,366 to Rs 1,851

ORVM Garnish

Rs 234

ORVM Cover

Rs 2,382

Wheel Arch Garnish

Rs 718

Mud Flap Set

Rs 507

Body Side Molding 

Rs 1,523 to Rs 2,007

Side skirting

Rs 2,491

Roof Spoiler

Rs 882

Rear Bumper Corner protector

Rs 585

Rear Bumper Corner Garnish (Black gloss + red)

Rs 609

Rear bumper extender

Rs 2,007

Body Cover

Rs 1,785 to Rs 3,124

Toyota Taisor Accessories Side Profile

Interiors

Toyota Taisor Accessories Interior
Toyota Taisor Accessories Seat Covers

Accessory Item

Price

Interior Styling Kit

Rs 5,851

Window Sunshades (4 doors)

Rs 1,044 

Puddle lamps

Rs 1,304

Speakers

Rs 1,762 to Rs 3,474

Floor Mats

Rs 1,526 to Rs 3,937

3D Boot Mat

Rs 1,671

Door Sill Guard

Rs 1,671

Door Sill Guard (illuminated)

Rs 2,570

Seat Covers

Rs 7,085 to Rs 7,890

Also Read: Toyota Taisor vs Maruti Fronx: Prices Compared

Powertrain 

Toyota Taisor

The Taisor is available with same powertrain as offered on the Fronx, detailed as below:

 

1.2-litre N/A petrol

1.2-litre N/A petrol + CNG

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

90 PS

77.5 PS

100 PS

Torque

113 Nm

98.5 Nm

148 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT/6-speed AT

Also Read: Toyota Taisor vs Key Rivals: Claimed Fuel Efficiency Compared

Prices and Rivals

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Maruti Fronx while serving as a crossover alternative to sub-4m SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

