Toyota Taisor: All Accessories Detailed With Prices
Exterior accessories include various garnishes and claddings, while inside, it gets the option of a styling kit, floor mats, and sunshades
Toyota offers a host of exterior accessories, including garnishes, spoilers, and door visor.
To personalize the interiors, you can buy an interior styling kit, seat covers and window sunshades.
The Toyota Taisor is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the former also with a CNG option.
It is priced from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, launched a few months ago, offers similar features and the same powertrain as its donor vehicle, the Maruti Fronx. Although the two crossovers have somewhat distinct exterior designs, you can make your Toyota more appealing and help it stand out by personalizing the Taisor with a wide range of official accessories that are on offer. Here’s a look at its exterior and interior accessories along with their prices.
Exterior
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Front Grille Garnish
|
Rs 1,640
|
Head Lamp Garnish
|
Rs 640
|
Front bumper Garnish
|
Rs 1,648 to Rs 1,898
|
Front bumper extender
|
Rs 1,687
|
Door Visor
|
Rs 1,366 to Rs 1,851
|
ORVM Garnish
|
Rs 234
|
ORVM Cover
|
Rs 2,382
|
Wheel Arch Garnish
|
Rs 718
|
Mud Flap Set
|
Rs 507
|
Body Side Molding
|
Rs 1,523 to Rs 2,007
|
Side skirting
|
Rs 2,491
|
Roof Spoiler
|
Rs 882
|
Rear Bumper Corner protector
|
Rs 585
|
Rear Bumper Corner Garnish (Black gloss + red)
|
Rs 609
|
Rear bumper extender
|
Rs 2,007
|
Body Cover
|
Rs 1,785 to Rs 3,124
Interiors
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Interior Styling Kit
|
Rs 5,851
|
Window Sunshades (4 doors)
|
Rs 1,044
|
Puddle lamps
|
Rs 1,304
|
Speakers
|
Rs 1,762 to Rs 3,474
|
Floor Mats
|
Rs 1,526 to Rs 3,937
|
3D Boot Mat
|
Rs 1,671
|
Door Sill Guard
|
Rs 1,671
|
Door Sill Guard (illuminated)
|
Rs 2,570
|
Seat Covers
|
Rs 7,085 to Rs 7,890
Powertrain
The Taisor is available with same powertrain as offered on the Fronx, detailed as below:
|
1.2-litre N/A petrol
|
1.2-litre N/A petrol + CNG
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
90 PS
|
77.5 PS
|
100 PS
|
Torque
|
113 Nm
|
98.5 Nm
|
148 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT/6-speed AT
Prices and Rivals
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Maruti Fronx while serving as a crossover alternative to sub-4m SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
