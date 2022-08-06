Published On Aug 06, 2022 12:00 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

Toyota’s debut product for the compact SUV segment gets a strong-hybrid powertrain, an AWD option and an extensive features list. So, should you go for it or do its rivals make more sense?

Toyota is making its debut in the compact SUV space with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The SUV is a jointly developed model with Maruti Suzuki and the latter’s product is called the Grand Vitara. Toyota is set to offer its compact SUV with a segment-first strong-hybrid powertrain and an all-wheel drive (AWD) option too.

Bookings for the SUV are already underway, while its deliveries are expected to commence in September. But, is the Urban Cruiser Hyryder worth waiting for, or will one of its rivals be better for you? Let’s find out.

Model Price Range Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (expected) Hyundai Creta Rs 10.44 lakh to Rs 18.18 lakh Kia Seltos Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.65 lakh Skoda Kushaq Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh Volkswagen Taigun Rs 11.40 lakh to Rs 18.60 lakh MG Astor Rs 10.22 lakh to Rs 18.13 lakh

Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos: BUY for diesel powertrain, premium interiors, and well-loaded features list

Both Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have their place among well-equipped compact SUVs in India. While both of them get common features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, up to six airbags and ventilated front seats, they do get their individual set of equipment too, including a panoramic sunroof, head-up display and 360-degree camera.

But, the main reason why you would want to pick the Korean duo over the Toyota Hyryder is surely due to the diesel powertrain (automatic option available too), as only Hyundai and Kia offer them in the segment. However, do note that both the Creta and the Seltos have a 3-star crash test safety rating.

Skoda Kushaq/Volkswagen Taigun: BUY for mature styling, decent build quality, and a fun-to-drive experience

Skoda and Volkswagen entered the compact SUV segment in 2021 with the Kushaq and Taigun, respectively. While both SUVs are petrol-only offerings, they are fun-to-drive thanks to their turbocharged 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre petrol engines, both of which can be had with manual and automatic transmission options.

Do note that the Skoda-VW SUVs haven't been crash tested as yet and even their AC performance as reported by several owners is not at its expected best. Other reasons to pick the German duo are decent build quality, typical European styling and almost all of the convenient features available on their competitors.

MG Astor: BUY for segment-first ADAS and segment-best quality interior

The MG Astor comes with the segment-first Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), which consists of lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and forward collision protection. Apart from that, the other main reason to pick the Astor over its rivals is the segment-best interior quality, thanks to the padded leatherette material all-around and soft-touch plastic atop the dashboard.

MG has also chosen to provide it with various upholstery options including a red and black combo and an all-black cabin theme. Even in terms of features, the MG SUV is on a par with its competitors and gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof and a digital driver display.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: HOLD for mild- and strong-hybrid powertrains, AWD option, an array of features, and higher fuel efficiency

The Toyota SUV is bringing a couple of firsts to the segment: a strong-hybrid powertrain and an all-wheel drive (AWD) option. Toyota will also be providing the Hyryder with a choice of a mild-hybrid powertrain, which will get the AWD option with a manual gearbox.

The 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine assisted by the strong-hybrid system also delivers the segment-best average fuel economy of almost 28kmpl (claimed). Toyota has also paid attention to the equipment list of the SUV and has provided it with a 9-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and a panoramic sunroof.

When the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is considered, there are a few bigger SUVs too which can be opted at a similar price point. The Tata Harrier and MG Hector’s mid-spec variants can be picked instead of the Toyota SUV, owing to their bigger size, better road presence and more in-cabin space.

Both even get a diesel engine for long journeys whereby the Harrier also comes with an automatic gearbox option. Do note that the Harrier doesn’t have a petrol engine option while the Hector doesn’t get a diesel-auto combo.

If you are someone who wants an off-road-capable SUV, then you should consider the Mahindra Scorpio N. It gets a thorough 4x4 drivetrain and also offers a seven-seat layout. As it does get bigger engines compared to the Toyota Hyryder, don’t expect the Scorpio N to offer higher mileage than the latter.

Here’s a look at your options and their prices:

Model Price Range Tata Harrier Rs 14.70 lakh to Rs 21.90 lakh MG Hector Rs 14.15 lakh to Rs 20.11 lakh Mahindra Scorpio N Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh (introductory)

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India