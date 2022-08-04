Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Expected Prices: Will Strong Hybrid Variants Be Truly Affordable?

Published On Aug 04, 2022 04:10 PM By Sonny for Toyota Hyryder

All technical specifications and variant-wise features of the Hyryder have already been revealed

The highly anticipated compact SUV from Toyota will make its market launch in August. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been revealed in its entirety and we know it will be offered in four trim levels.

Toyota’s extended absence from one of the most hotly contested segments in India aside, the Hyryder is bringing change with its powertrain options. It will be available with a strong-hybrid system using a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor that claims fuel economy of upto 27.97kmpl. The more affordable powertrain option will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech mated to a 5-speed manual with the choice of a 6-speed automatic. This engine with a manual transmission can also be had with all-wheel drive.

The variant-wise features of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are also known to us. It is a premium offering with comforts like a 7-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and head-up display. Its safety feature set includes electronic stability control, hill hold control, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, hill descent control and up to six airbags.

Based on the information available, here’s what we expect the Toyota Hyryder to cost:

Variants 1.5-litre mild-hybrid MT 1.5-litre mild-hybrid AT 1.5-litre strong hybrid Hyryder E Rs 9.5 lakh N.A. N.A. Hyryder S Rs 10.9 lakh Rs 12.5 lakh Rs 15 lakh Hyryder G Rs 13 lakh Rs 14.5 lakh Rs 17 lakh Hyryder V Rs 15 lakh Rs 16.5 lakh Rs 19 lakh Hyryder V AWD Rs 16 lakh N.A. N.A.

The premium for the hybrid powertrain is expected to be around Rs 2.5 lakh over the corresponding petrol-automatic variant. Based on other models using the same mild-hybrid powertrain as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in Maruti’s lineup, it is expected to attract a premium of around Rs 1.5 lakh for the automatic transmission over the corresponding manual variant.

Let’s compare the expected prices for Toyota’s compact SUV to its rivals:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun MG Astor Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 19 lakh Rs 10.44 lakh to Rs 18.18 lakh Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 18.65 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 11.4 lakh to Rs 18.6 lakh Rs 10.22 lakh to Rs 18.13 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

It is important to note that the Hyryder’s upcoming Maruti Suzuki counterpart, the Grand Vitara, will also be priced in the same range. Like Toyota’s SUV, the pre-launch bookings of the Grand Vitara are underway and it will be launched in early September.

