Toyota Hilux First Teaser Out; To Rival The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Published On Jan 13, 2022 06:52 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

The pickup will share its underpinnings with the Fortuner and Innova, also borrowing the former’s engine

Prices and specifications to be revealed on January 20.

Unofficial bookings underway and deliveries to commence from March 2022.

Will use the Fortuner’s 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine with 4WD and manual and automatic transmissions.

Likely to feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, cruise control, and multiple airbags.

Toyota has finally and officially teased the Hilux for the first time ahead of its launch on January 20. Its unofficial bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and as per its recent dealer documents, the deliveries will commence from March 2022.

The Hilux uses the same platform of the Innova and Fortuner but it will be more off-road focused. The pickup will also use the Fortuner’s 204PS/500Nm 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions and 4WD (four-wheel-drive).

The Hilux is expected to feature automatic AC, powered driver’s seat, cruise control, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety should be covered by hill start/descent assist, electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a rear parking camera.

Toyota is expected to retail the Hilux between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). As of now, there’s only the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross serving as the lone lifestyle pickup truck. Seeing the rather evolving demand for pickup trucks, we can expect more of these vehicles in the coming future.

