Toyota Fortuner Gets New Limited Edition Commander Variant In Thailand

Published On Feb 08, 2022 07:10 PM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner

It gets a host of cosmetic changes over the regular SUV along with retuned suspension

Commander edition is limited to just 1,000 units.

Its cosmetic tweaks include blacked out details for the grille, skid plates, and larger alloy wheels.

The interior changes include deep red accents for the all-black upholstery.

Only offered with a 2.4-litre diesel engine which is not offered with the India-spec SUV.

The Toyota Fortuner is no stranger to special edition variants, especially in East-Asian markets. Its latest is a variant called the Fortuner Commander that has been revealed in Thailand. What makes it particularly special, is its rarity as Toyota Thailand states the Fortuner Commander will be limited to just 1,000 units.

The Commander edition gets minor but noticeable cosmetic updates over the regular Fortuner, i.e., does not apply to the Legender version. It replaces various bits of chrome and silver with sporty black, such as the grille, bumpers and skid plates. The blacked out roof makes it a dual-tone exterior but only with white and red paint jobs.

The applique connecting the taillamps is also finished in black with a new badge on the bootlid to confirm that it is indeed the Commander variant. It also gets larger 20-inch alloys over the regular Fortuner’s 18-inch wheels.

Also read: Toyota Fortuner Gets Gazoo Racing Badge In Indonesia

There are cosmetic updates to the interior as well, its black leather interior complemented by deep red accents. While red and black are usually used to highlight sportiness, the shades inside the Fortuner Commander lend it more of a premium feel. It’s a fully-loaded variant and comes with few extra safety features too: rear cross traffic alert and blind spot monitoring.

The Fortuner Commander is offered with a 2.4-litre diesel that churns out 150PS/400Nm and is mated to a 6-speed automatic. The India-spec Fortuner gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine instead with an output of 204PS/500Nm and the choice of a 2.7-litre petrol engine as well. It also gets a variant-specific suspension setup for a more comfortable ride than the standard SUV.

Toyota is unlikely to offer a similar kind of special variant for the Fortuner in India anytime soon. The SUV seems popular as it is and has been leading the segment for some time. The departure of the Ford Endeavour means the Fortuner has even less competition to contend with. It is currently priced from Rs 31.39 lakh to Rs 43.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and rivals the MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq.

Related: 2022 Skoda Kodiaq vs Rivals: Price Talk

Read More on : Fortuner on road price