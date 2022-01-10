2022 Skoda Kodiaq vs Rivals: Price Talk

Published On Jan 10, 2022 05:44 PM By Sonny for Skoda Kodiaq

How is the Skoda SUV positioned against the competition as a petrol-only offering in a diesel-dominated segment? We find out

The Skoda Kodiaq has returned to the Indian market in a facelifted avatar. It is now offered with only a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic, distributing its 190PS/320Nm of performance to all four wheels. The new Kodiaq is available in three trims, with most of the differences being cosmetic only. It is expectedly more expensive than before and here’s how its prices compare to its segment rivals:

Skoda Kodiaq Toyota Fortuner MG Gloster Mahindra Alturas G4 Diesel AT 2WD - Rs 28.77 lakh Petrol 4x2 MT - Rs 31.39 lakh Super - Rs 30.99 lakh Diesel AT 4WD - Rs 31.77 lakh Petrol 4x2 AT - Rs 32.98 lakh Diesel 4x2 MT - Rs 33.89 lakh Smart - Rs 33.99 lakh Style - Rs 34.99 lakh Sportline - Rs 35.99 lakh Diesel 4x2 AT - Rs 36.17 lakh Laurin & Klement - Rs 37.49 lakh Diesel 4x4 MT - Rs 36.99 lakh Sharp* - Rs 37.42 lakh Legender Diesel 4x2 AT - Rs 39.71 lakh Savvy* - Rs 38.99 lakh

*Available in both 6- and 7-seater versions

All prices listed above are ex-showroom Delhi

Takeaways

The Kodiaq has the highest entry price of all the three-row SUVs on this list. It is also the only one to be a petrol-only offering with AWD as standard. The Toyota Fortuner is the only other model to offer a petrol engine, but without a 4x4 drivetrain. Meanwhile, the MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4 are diesel-only models.

The Skoda SUV’s entry-level Style variant is a lakh pricier than the mid-spec MG Gloster Smart. It is almost Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the Fortuner’s petrol-automatic and over Rs 3 lakh more expensive than the top-spec Mahindra Alturas G4 4WD.

Toyota offers the Fortuner with a 2.7-litre petrol engine making 166PS/245Nm with the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. With fewer technological comforts and only a 4x2 drivetrain, these variants are notably more affordable than the Kodiaq.

MG offers the Gloster with two diesel engines: a 2-litre turbo unit and a 2-litre twin-turbo engine. The former makes 163PS/375Nm and is only RWD while the latter produces 218PS/480Nm and comes with 4WD. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It is also the only model here to offer ADAS tech in its top trim which is over Rs 1.5 lakh pricier than the top-spec Kodiaq. The Gloster is also the only model here to be offered with a 6-seater layout, using captain seats in the middle row for added comfort.

The Alturas is the most affordable model here. Its 2WD version is more affordable than the entry-level Gloster by over Rs 2 lakh while also being the most affordable 4WD car here by a couple of lakhs. The Mahindra SUV is offered with a 2.2-litre diesel mated to a 7-speed automatic and producing 181PS/420Nm.

Skoda’s flagship SUV will also rival the upcoming Jeep three-row SUV that is expected to arrive later in 2022.

