HomeNew CarsNews2022 Skoda Kodiaq vs Rivals: Price Talk
English | हिंदी

2022 Skoda Kodiaq vs Rivals: Price Talk

Published On Jan 10, 2022 05:44 PM By Sonny for Skoda Kodiaq

  • 15297 Views
  • Write a comment

How is the Skoda SUV positioned against the competition as a petrol-only offering in a diesel-dominated segment? We find out

The Skoda Kodiaq has returned to the Indian market in a facelifted avatar. It is now offered with only a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic, distributing its 190PS/320Nm of performance to all four wheels. The new Kodiaq is available in three trims, with most of the differences being cosmetic only. It is expectedly more expensive than before and here’s how its prices compare to its segment rivals:

Skoda Kodiaq

Toyota Fortuner

MG Gloster

Mahindra Alturas G4
     

Diesel AT 2WD - Rs 28.77 lakh
 

Petrol 4x2 MT - Rs 31.39 lakh

Super - Rs 30.99 lakh

Diesel AT 4WD - Rs 31.77 lakh
 

Petrol 4x2 AT - Rs 32.98 lakh

    
 

Diesel 4x2 MT - Rs 33.89 lakh

Smart - Rs 33.99 lakh

  

Style - Rs 34.99 lakh

      

Sportline - Rs 35.99 lakh

Diesel 4x2 AT - Rs 36.17 lakh

    

Laurin & Klement - Rs 37.49 lakh

Diesel 4x4 MT - Rs 36.99 lakh

Sharp* - Rs 37.42 lakh 

  
 

Legender Diesel 4x2 AT - Rs 39.71 lakh

Savvy* - Rs 38.99 lakh

  

*Available in both 6- and 7-seater versions

All prices listed above are ex-showroom Delhi

Skoda Kodiaq rear

Takeaways

  • The Kodiaq has the highest entry price of all the three-row SUVs on this list. It is also the only one to be a petrol-only offering with AWD as standard. The Toyota Fortuner is the only other model to offer a petrol engine, but without a 4x4 drivetrain. Meanwhile, the MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4 are diesel-only models.

  • The Skoda SUV’s entry-level Style variant is a lakh pricier than the mid-spec MG Gloster Smart. It is almost Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the Fortuner’s petrol-automatic and over Rs 3 lakh more expensive than the top-spec Mahindra Alturas G4 4WD.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched At Rs 29.98 Lakh. Now Available In 2 Avatars

  • Toyota offers the Fortuner with a 2.7-litre petrol engine making 166PS/245Nm with the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. With fewer technological comforts and only a 4x2 drivetrain, these variants are notably more affordable than the Kodiaq.

  • MG offers the Gloster with two diesel engines: a 2-litre turbo unit and a 2-litre twin-turbo engine. The former makes 163PS/375Nm and is only RWD while the latter produces 218PS/480Nm and comes with 4WD. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It is also the only model here to offer ADAS tech in its top trim which is over Rs 1.5 lakh pricier than the top-spec Kodiaq. The Gloster is also the only model here to be offered with a 6-seater layout, using captain seats in the middle row for added comfort.

MG Gloster Savvy: First Drive Review

  • The Alturas is the most affordable model here. Its 2WD version is more affordable than the entry-level Gloster by over Rs 2 lakh while also being the most affordable 4WD car here by a couple of lakhs. The Mahindra SUV is offered with a 2.2-litre diesel mated to a 7-speed automatic and producing 181PS/420Nm. 

  • Skoda’s flagship SUV will also rival the upcoming Jeep three-row SUV that is expected to arrive later in 2022.

Also read: Here Are The Best Three-Row SUVs You Can Buy In Every Budget

Read More on : Skoda Kodiaq Automatic

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Skoda Kodiaq

1 comment
1
R
rajesh
Jan 10, 2022 8:08:57 PM

Price wise looks most expensive in Petrol version.Lets see how it performs

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News
    • Skoda Kodiaq
    • MG Gloster
    • Toyota Fortuner
    • Mahindra Alturas G4

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Suv

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    *Estimated Price New Delhi
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience