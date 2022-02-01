Published On Feb 01, 2022 08:46 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hilux

The base-variant misses out on some premium features and mainly, an automatic gearbox

The India-spec Toyota Hilux has been revealed ahead of its price announcement in March. The lifestyle pickup will be powered by a 204PS 2.8-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual/AT and 4X4 drivetrain.

The Hilux will be available in two variants - Standard (STD) and High. The automatic gearbox will be exclusive to the High variant. While we have extensively seen the top-spec High variant in our recent stories, here’s how the base-spec STD will look like:

Exterior

The base variant’s front profile gets halogen headlamps (automatic), silver surround for the chrome grille, LED front fog lamps (standard), and electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators. It further gets chrome door handles and the Fortuner’s 17-inch alloys.

At the back, the Hilux’s tail lamps do not get LED lighting, like the range topping model, and chrome finish on the boot handle and bumper.

In comparison to the top-spec High variant, the base misses out on LED headlamps, DRLs, tail lights, chrome detailing on the grille and rear bumper, electrically retractable ORVMs, and bigger 18-inch alloys.

Interior

The Hilux’s cabin features an all-black interior theme with brushed silver accents on the centre console, steering wheel, and gear box. Its interior looks clean but also well equipped.

The base-spec STD variant is loaded with most of the features on the top-spec variant. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, cruise control, and engine push-button start-stop. Sadly, despite being a premium car, it still features manual AC, manually-adjustable driver’s seat, and fabric seat upholstery.

At the back, you get 60:40 rear split seats, a centre armrest, and ISOFIX seat anchorages.

The Standard variant loses out on dual-zone climate control, leather seats, and powered driver’s seat.

Colours

The Standard variant is available only in two colours: Grey Metallic and Super White. The top-end variant additionally gets Emotional Red, Pearl White, and Silver Metallic options.

We are expecting Toyota to retail the Hilux from over Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will be a more premium alternative to the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.