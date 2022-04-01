Toyota Hilux vs 4x4 SUV Price Comparison

Published On Apr 01, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny for Toyota Hilux

The Toyota pickup is a lot pricier than its only segment rival in India

The pickup space in India has finally doubled in size with the launch of the Toyota Hilux. It is a diesel-only offering with a 4x4 drivetrain as standard. However, its premium positioning has priced it considerably higher than the Isuzu D-Max. The Hilux’s prices are closest to 4x4 variants of premium SUVs which have been compared below:

Toyota Hilux Toyota Fortuner MG Gloster Isuzu mu-x Standard MT - Rs 33.99 lakh High MT - Rs 35.8 lakh 4x4 AT - Rs 35.34 lakh High AT - Rs 36.8 lakh 4x4 MT - Rs 36.99 lakh Sharp AT - Rs 37.42 lakh 4x4 AT - Rs 39.28 lakh Savvy AT - Rs 38.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Hilux is the most affordable 4x4 model here in its lower variant. It is offered with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine as the Fortuner which puts out 204PS/500Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual and gets the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic as well.

While the Isuzu D-Max 4x4 variants are a lot more affordable, peaking at Rs 25.59 lakh, the 4x4 diesel-automatic option of the mu-X is priced similar to the mid-spec Hilux.

The Fortuner is offered in a single trim in terms of comforts. Its 4x4 diesel-manual option is priced similar to the top-spec Hilux diesel-automatic.

The MG Gloster is the most expensive option here as also one of the most premium models here. Its 4x4 variants are offered with the 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine making 218PS/480Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic.

