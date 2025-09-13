Top India Car News Of The Week: MASSIVE Price Cuts Announced On Cars After GST 2.0

In addition to GST-based announcements, one of India’s popular EVs has got an important safety update

The past week has been dominated by almost all car manufacturers announcing price cuts after the announcement of GST 2.0. But that wasn’t the only news as a popular electric vehicle has been updated with an important safety update. In addition to that, the made-in-India Maruti e Vitara has made some waves in the European market.

Carmakers Announce Price Cuts

Almost all carmakers have announced that it will be passing on the GST rate cut benefits to its customers. Some of them such as Mahindra and MG are already offering their vehicles at new prices, while most of them will be offering them when the new GST rates go into effect on September 22. You can find out all the details by reading our in-depth report here.

Tata Nexon EV Gets An Important Safety Update

The Tata Nexon EV has been updated with level-2 Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with features like lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and blindspot monitoring. In addition to that, it has also got a new Dark Edition with an all-black exterior and interior. Pricing, variant and other details can be found here.

Maruti e Vitara Crash Tested By Euro NCAP

Exports of the made-in-India Maruti e Vitara have already begun to European markets and there is good news. The electric SUV has been crash tested by Euro NCAP and has got a respectable 4-star safety rating. If you’re interested in reading about how the e Vitara fared, check out our in-depth decode of the crash test here.

Renault Kiger Facelift Reaches Dealerships

If you want to take a look at the facelifted Renault Kiger in the flesh, we have some good news as it has now arrived at dealerships. The Kiger has got a new face, an updated interior and some feature additions. You can read a detailed overview of the Renault Kiger in this story.