Top Car News That Mattered This Week: Carmakers Extend Warranty, 2021 Isuzu D-Max Launched, And More

Published On May 16, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

This week, we saw the global unveiling of the facelifted Tiguan Allspace and the Mercedes EQT Concept being teased. Read on to know all the top stories from the week gone by:

Carmakers Extend Warranty And Free Service

As a relief to car owners, carmakers including Maruti, Hyundai, Kia, MG, and Tata, have extended their warranty and free service period owing to the ongoing lockdown. Head here to know all the details.

2021 Isuzu mu-X, D-Max V-Cross And Hi-Lander Launched

Isuzu has launched the updated, mu-X, D-Max V-Cross and the new entry-level variant, Hi-Lander. However, the pickup trucks come with a steep price hike. Check out the latest prices and all other updates of the D-Max and mu-X here.

Jeep Takes Mahindra to Court. Again

Jeep has filed a lawsuit against Mahindra over the launch of the Thar in Australia. The off-road specialist has alleged that the Thar’s styling has been inspired by the Wrangler and that it should not be sold Down Under. Here is the detailed report.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Facelift Revealed

Volkswagen has globally revealed the facelifted Tiguan Allspace, which is essentially a 7-seater version of the standard Tiguan. The SUV is expected to make it to India. Learn all the details here.

Mercedes Teases The New EQT Electric Van

Mercedes-Benz has been aggressively expanding its EQ line of electric cars. Now, the luxury carmaker has revealed the new concept EQT electric van. This also previews the T-Class range of vans, which will be positioned below the V-Class. Head here for the exact details.

