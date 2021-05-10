BS6 Isuzu mu-X Launched At Rs 33.23 Lakh, Pricier Entry Point Than Toyota Fortuner And Ford Endeavour

Modified On May 10, 2021 04:22 PM By Sonny for Isuzu MU-X

The old mu-X is back with a new diesel engine but, sadly, in the same shape and form

Isuzu mu-X full-size 7-seater SUV gets a new 1.9-litre BS6-compliant diesel engine.

New engine is offered with 6-speed automatic and choice of 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains.

No changes to design or feature list of the BS6 Isuzu mu-X.

It offers 6 airbags, power-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control and leatherette upholstery.

The BS6 update added a premium of Rs 5.88 lakh over the 2019 mu-X model.

Isuzu mu-X rivals Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour offer more affordable entry variants plus more features.

The Isuzu mu-X full-size SUV has been absent from the Indian market since January 2020 and its BS6 update was delayed by over a year. Now, the mu-X has returned with a BS6-compliant diesel engine and a few more updates along with a MASSIVE price hike. The ex-showroom prices for the 2021 Isuzu mu-X is as follows:

Isuzu mu-X BS4 Price (2019) BS6 Price Difference 4x2 Rs 27.35 lakh Rs 33.23 lakh Rs 5.88 lakh 4x4 Rs 29.32 lakh Rs 35.19 lakh Rs 5.87 lakh

Isuzu’s BS6 update was expected to add a premium of around Rs 4 lakh to the mu-X in 2020, but these prices seem to include a price hike for 2021 as well. It continues to be offered in a single trim but with a choice of drivetrains.

The most significant change for the 2021 mu-X is the engine. There’s zero change to the exterior design. Isuzu has replaced the 3.0-litre diesel motor that used to offer 177PS and 380Nm with a 1.9-litre diesel engine that produces 163PS of power and 360Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed automatic transmission only and gets the choice of 2WD or shift-on-the-fly 4WD.

Isuzu has not made any updates to the cabin of the BS6 mu-X, which now looks especially dated in comparison to its rivals. Still, its feature list includes a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, push button for engine start-stop with passive keyless entry, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (without Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), auto AC with individual vents for all three rows, and leather upholstery. The second row has a folding armrest while also having 60:40 split fold functionality with one-touch fold and tumble. Both second and third row seats can be folded flat to maximise rear luggage space.

The mu-X comes equipped with decent safety equipment such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill descent control, and ISOFIX anchorages in the second row. It also gets rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera. Isuzu is offering the mu-X in six exterior colours, which includes a new shade by the name of Nautilus Blue along with the previously offered red, white, black, grey and silver options.

While there is a new generation of the mu-X currently on sale in Thailand, the carmaker has opted to offer the older SUV to Indian buyers with its new BS6 engine for now. It will resume its rivalry with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, both of which have more affordable and better equipped entry variants.

