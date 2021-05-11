Mercedes EQT Concept Previews New Electric MPV Below Luxurious V-Class

Published On May 11, 2021 02:40 PM By Sonny

Mercedes-Benz has just teased an all-electric version of its new van lineup, the T-Class, as the EQT concept. This follows the unveiling of three new models this year as part of its plans to expand the all-electric EQ lineup.

The T-Class will be positioned below the V-Class, a luxurious offering in Mercedes’ van lineup. It will likely be offered to both commercial and private buyers. The EQT, which may just be the best looking version of this compact van, will be offered in combustion engine-powered variants as well.

Its front end seems quite sporty with the EQ-styled front panel in place of the grille as well as an aero-efficient bumper. The sleek headlamps, shaped like knives, look quite modern as well. The EQT has a steep rear profile for the tailgate with a chunky rear bumper. It gets vertical tail lamps, connected by a sleek light strip across the tailgate. This concept sports massive 21-inch aero-styled wheels and a panoramic glass roof that tapers towards the rear.

The EQT concept features the usual EQ-style interior with a dual-tone cabin, dominated by white upholstery. It also features blue splashes in the form of various inserts around the cabin to denote electric power.

Like most vans and MPVs, the EQT concept has an upright dashboard with a high central console. It gets a small free-standing central touchscreen display for the MBUX infotainment system, positioned between the two turbine-styled air vents. A small panel under the screen features tactile controls for the display and a toggle for volume controls. Its climate control panel has a conventional three-dial layout with digital displays in the centre. Unlike most Mercedes models, the drive selector is located on the central console with no control stalk on the right side of the steering column.

Since the T-Class will not be a super luxurious offering, the EQT concept does not get a digital driver’s display. Instead, it features a conventional instrument cluster design with an analogue dial for the speedometer, a semi-digital dial for the electric power delivery gauge, and an LCD multi-information display in between.

As an MPV, this will be a seven-seater offering with the option of removing the rear seats altogether. In concept form, it has a bench seat for the middle row and the sliding doors open wide enough for easy access. The final row comprises two individual seats that would be easy to remove with no lingering obstacles in the luggage space. Mercedes has equipped the EQT’s luggage space with an extra feature: an electric longboard stored in the double-floor compartment. It has a plexiglass lid and an aluminium frame that sits flush with the boot floor.

Mercedes has not revealed the drivetrain specifications for the EQT which is expected to debut in the European market in 2022. It will likely come with various interior configurations for different commercial purposes, while the passenger variant may be offered with captain seats in the middle row. The new Mercedes-Benz T-Class van could enter the Indian market in the premium MPV segment by 2023, followed soon after by the EQT.