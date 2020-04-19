Top Car News Of The Week: Honda City 2020, Mahindra XUV300 Diesel BS6, GST, And Motor Insurance Deadline

Published On Apr 19, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Honda City 2020

Here are five important news to get you up to speed with the automotive world

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: If you’ve wanted to keep your fuel bills in check, you should check out the Grand i10 Nios, which is now available with a CNG kit. How much premium does it charge over the regular model and what variants is it available in? Here’s the entire lowdown.

Honda City: As we continue waiting for the fifth-gen Honda City, its brochure has been leaked online. And we’re happy to report that it gets some segment-first features and equipment that you’d only see in the Civic or CR-V until now. Here’s the full report.

Auto Industry’s Requests To Govt: The coronavirus-induced lockdown seems to be tightening its noose around the auto industry as showrooms have been shut and manufacturing has been stopped. Thus, industry bodies have requested for some support from the Indian government in the form of GST reduction among various other measures. Here’s the complete report.

Insurance Renewal Extension: If your car insurance policy has lapsed (or is going to lapse) during the lockdown period, do not worry. The Indian government has extended the period of renewal but only for a specified time. Read the fine print here.

Mahindra XUV300 Diesel BS6: After taking its own sweet time, Mahindra has finally come out with the BS6-compliant diesel-powered XUV300. But the good news is its price hasn’t been hiked over the BS4-compliant variant. Is there any other change apart from the usual emission upgrade? Find out here.

