Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Diesel Launched, No Price Hike!

Published On Apr 15, 2020 04:21 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra continues to offer the same set of transmission options as before

The BS6 petrol XUV300 was launched in December 2019.

Mahindra still offers the SUV in four variants: W4, W6, W8, and W8(O).

In the BS4 form, the diesel motor put out 116PS and 300Nm. BS6 specs yet to be revealed.

While the petrol unit comes only with a 6-speed MT, Mahindra continues to offer the diesel variants with both 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT.

Mahindra launched the BS6-compliant petrol version of the XUV300 in late-2019. The carmaker has now upgraded the diesel engine of the sub-4m SUV to meet the BS6 emission norms. It is still offered in four variants: W4, W6, W8, and W8(O). Let’s take a look at the variant-wise price list:

Variant Mahindra XUV300 Diesel BS4 Mahindra XUV300 Diesel BS6 Difference W4 Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh - W6 Rs 9.5 lakh Rs 9.5 lakh - W6 AMT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh - W8 Rs 10.95 lakh Rs 10.95 lakh - W8 AMT Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh - W8(O) Rs 12.14 lakh Rs 12.14 lakh - W8(O) AMT Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh - W8(O) Dual Tone Rs 12.29 lakh - -

As seen in the table, Mahindra has not hiked the prices of the BS6 diesel variants over the BS4 models.

Although the output figures of the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine haven’t been disclosed as yet, it is likely to be the same as the BS4 version. In its BS4 avatar, the diesel motor produced 116PS of power and 300Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the BS6 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit makes 110PS and 170Nm. While Mahindra offers the petrol engine with a 6-speed MT only, the diesel unit continues to come paired to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT.

Also Read: Mahindra’s Sanitizer Ready For Production. Expands Face Shield Assembly

The BS6 diesel XUV300 continues to share its features list with its petrol counterpart. Features on offer are a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

While the BS6 petrol variants of the SUV are priced between Rs 8.3 lakh and Rs 11.84 lakh, the prices of the BS6 diesel variants range from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.69 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, and Tata Nexon. It will also rival the upcoming Nissan EM2, Renault HBC, and Kia Sonet .

Mahindra is expected to launch the XUV300 Sportz Petrol, which was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 , soon after the lockdown is lifted.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT