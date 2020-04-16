Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Launched At Rs 6.63 Lakh

Published On Apr 16, 2020 01:41 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai launched the Grand i10 Nios with both petrol and diesel engines in August 2019. As reported by us earlier , the carmaker has now launched the CNG variants of the hatchback. The CNG kit is offered in two variants: Magna and Sportz. They are priced at Rs 6.63 lakh and Rs 7.16 lakh and cost Rs 73,000 more than their petrol counterparts that retail at Rs 5.9 lakh and Rs 6.43 lakh, respectively.

Under the hood, the CNG variants get a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 69PS of power and 95Nm of torque. This comes mated only to a 5-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the standard 1.2-litre petrol motor produces 83PS and 114Nm (up by 14PS and 19Nm) and is paired to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

As far as features are concerned, both CNG variants come with steering-mounted audio and calling controls, keyless entry, and a height adjustable driver seat. However, features such as the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC with rear AC vent, and a sharkfin antenna are limited to the top-spec CNG Sportz variant. While Hyundai offers a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster on the petrol Sportz variant, it is absent in the CNG counterpart.

Also Read: Hyundai India Donates Rs 5 Crore To Combat Coronavirus

Hyundai has priced the Grand i10 Nios between Rs 5.04 lakh and Rs 8.04 lakh. While there are no direct rivals to the CNG version of the hatchback, the standard Grand i10 Nios goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo .

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

