2020 Honda City Brochure Leaked; Gets Civic And CR-V’s Most Talked About Feature

Published On Apr 13, 2020 12:09 PM By Saransh for Honda City 2020

The new City’s launch has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country

New City is wider and longer than the outgoing model.

It will be offered with a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Expected transmission choices are a 6-speed MT and a CVT.

Features 6 airbags, LED headlamps, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and vehicle stability control.

The first car in India to offer Alexa support with connected car tech.

Also the first car in its class to offer a blind-spot monitoring system courtesy of Honda LaneWatch.

Honda has pushed the launch of the 2020 City due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. So, while we will have to wait to get our hands on the new sedan, a brochure has been leaked revealing more details about the fifth-gen sedan.

The safety features on offer are six airbags, ABS with EBD, a three-point seatbelt for rear centre passenger, vehicle stability control, hill launch assist, and tyre pressure monitoring system. However, most of these features are expected to be limited to the top-spec ZX variant only. The standard safety net is likely to include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

It also features a sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (outgoing model gets a 7-inch unit), as well as LED headlamps and tail lamps. While earlier it was assumed that Honda would offer a fully digital instrument cluster with the 2020 City, the brochure reveals the sedan will get a semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 7-inch display with a g-meter (a device to calculate the magnitude and direction of acceleration) and an analogue speedometer.

Honda is also offering some segment-first features on the new City including Civic-like Honda LaneWatch camera (it is basically a blind-spot monitoring system wherein a camera placed on the passenger side outer rear view mirror displays footage on the infotainment screen) and connected car tech with Alexa remote support.

Like the outgoing model, the new City will be offered with a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Where the petrol engine will make 121PS (2PS more), the diesel will continue to produce 100PS as before. This time around, Honda is expected to offer the diesel engine with CVT option as well along with a 6-speed MT. The petrol City, on the other hand, is likely to get a 6-speed MT instead of a 5-speed unit along with an optional CVT.

Honda will launch the City in three variants: V, VX and ZX, priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. The outgoing City is priced from Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rekindle its rivalry against the likes of the facelifted Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, and Toyota Yaris.

