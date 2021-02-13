Published On Feb 13, 2021 02:25 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Venue

These premium features have recently become available for less than Rs 15 lakh

As time progresses, newer technology becomes more accessible and affordable. The same applies to the car industry wherein features that usually debut in the luxury segment eventually end up becoming commonplace or at least relatively affordable. The sub-compact SUV segment is the hottest in India right now with a total of eight models on the way. These are some of the coolest features you can find in the sub-4m SUV segment today:

360-degree camera

Model: Nissan Magnite

Variant and starting price: XV Premium - Rs 7.69 lakh

The newest feature addition to this segment is the 360-degree camera offered only on the Nissan. It uses four cameras: in the grille, at the back and one under each outside rearview mirror. This allows for a complete view of the car’s surroundings which is particularly useful to navigate through crowded, narrow areas and tight parking spots. This feature is usually reserved for more expensive cars such as the Nissan Kicks or MG Hector.

It is worth noting that the quality of the cameras and the system will be according to the lower price of the smaller car. So don’t expect the same quality as more expensive models.

Ventilated front seats

Model: Kia Sonet

Variant & Starting Price: Sonet HTX+ - Rs 11.65 lakh

Hyundai had been the only mass market brand to offer the comfort of ventilated front seats in relatively affordable compact models. So it is no surprise that sister-brand Kia has done the same with its sub-compact SUV offering, the Sonet. Even though it is Hyundai Venue’s sibling, only the Sonet comes with ventilated front seats. This feature has a special appeal to those who live in the hot and humid regions of the country.

Heated ORVMs

Model: Mahindra XUV300

Variant & Starting Price: W8 Optional - Rs 11.12 lakh

Mahindra entered the sub-compact SUV space in 2019 with the XUV300. It features some nifty premium features which have led to a higher price. One of the more interesting items on the equipment list is outside rearview mirrors. This function helps in defogging the ORVMs and is somewhat useful during heavy rain as well to clear some of the water droplets that can obstruct your view from the side mirrors. It is a limited-use feature, mainly for colder conditions, but a premium comfort nonetheless.

Seven Airbags - Front, Side, Curtain and Driver’s knee

Model: Mahindra XUV300

Variant & Starting Price: W8 Optional - Rs 11.12 lakh

Dual front airbags are standard fitment in the sub-compact SUV space. However, most carmakers offer up to four airbags in the pricier variants while a few come with six in the top-spec. Only the Mahindra XUV300 gets a total of seven airbags, which is difficult to find in most cars under Rs 30 lakh. Additional occupant safety is always a positive feature for any car, despite the premium. In fact, the Mahindra XUV300 has the highest Global NCAP safety score, out of all the made-in-India models till date.Check

Air purifier

Models: Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

Variant & Starting price: Magnite XV with Tech Pack - Rs 7.07 lakh

The declining air quality in many metropolitan areas has been a growing concern for a few years now. While the administrative measures to tackle the issue take their course, some carmakers have been offering air purifiers in their models to ensure the health of the car’s occupants. This feature is most useful in the kind of chockablock traffic that is a hotspot for dangerous quantities of polluted air. The system uses various layers of filters to block out harmful elements in the air that are sucked in from the outside and blows purified air into the cabin.

Previously, such a feature was limited to expensive cars or with an external appliance but the technology is slowly becoming available in mass market models too. While it is set up directly into the vehicle’s air condition system (Kia Sonet) of a few, others offer them as factory-designed fitments for the cabin (Hyundai Venue) and optional add-ons (Nissan Magnite tech pack and Renault Kiger).

Digital Instrument Cluster

Models: Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger

Variant & Starting Price: Nexon XE - Rs 7.10 lakh

The size and number of screens in a car’s cabin seem to have become a measure of its modernity. While the most colourful and high-res digital instrument clusters are still reserved for the more expensive models, decent versions of this premium feature are now available in the sub-compact SUV as well. The facelifted Tata Nexon offers it as standard while the Nissan Magnite gets a 7.0-inch TFT driver’s display in the better-specced variants. Renault’s upcoming sub-4m SUV will offer one too. Besides looking cool, digital driver’s displays let you access a range of relevant information with ease.

10.25-inch Touchscreen Display

Model: Kia Sonet

Variant & Starting Price: Sonet HTX+ - Rs 11.65 lakh

When it comes to the central display for the car’s infotainment systems, the bigger the better. The biggest one in the sub-compact SUV space is offered by the Kia Sonet, a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit. Many cars that cost a lot more than the Sonet still make do with smaller infotainment displays. Plus, Kia’s larger infotainment display does not come at the price of tactile controls on the centre console which means it won’t annoy those who do not like touchscreen controls for basic functions.

Connected Car Technology

Models: Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite

Variant & Starting Price: Magnite XV Premium Turbo - Rs 9.35 lakh

Another feature that has become quite popular in the last few years is connected car technology. This range of tech services allows car owners to monitor their vehicle’s location and status as well as access customer services via an app on their smartphone. The Venue and Sonet also offer remote vehicle controls including remote engine start and cabin pre-cool. These features are a matter of added convenience and can enhance the ownership experience with increased transparency between humans and machines.

These are our top picks for cool new features in the sub-4m SUV segment. Let us know which one is your favourite and if there’s anything you’d like to add to our list.

