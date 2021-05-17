Confirmed: New Mahindra Scorpio To Bring Back The 4WD Variant

Published On May 17, 2021 03:07 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The current Scorpio lost its 4WD option with the BS6 update

New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied testing multiple times, but first time in an off-road environment.

It retains the boxy proportions but looks more premium and balanced than the current Scorpio.

Expected to get the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options as the Thar but in a higher state of tune.

4WD option likely with both engines

New Scorpio expected to debut in early-2022.

The next-gen Scorpio has been spotted testing off-road for the first time, in the sand dunes, confirming it will offer a 4x4 option as well.

The Mahindra Scorpio has long been offered with the option of 4WD in its top trim but it was discontinued when the current-gen SUV was updated to meet the stricter BS6 emission norms.

The new-gen Scorpio has been spied testing numerous times but always under camouflage, so we haven’t got a look at any of the styling details. It retains the boxy shape but looks more proportionate and premium than the current model. Spy shots of the interior revealed it will get a larger central touchscreen infotainment system, flanked by the central AC vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a sunroof in its top-spec variant.

Mahindra will likely offer the new Scorpio with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as the Thar, but in a higher state of tune. In the Thar, the petrol unit offers 150PS and 320Nm while the diesel motor produces 130PS and 300Nm. Both engines should be offered with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Like the current model, 2WD will be offered as standard with the option of 4WD reserved for the top variant, possibly with both the engine options like the Thar.

While the latest spy shots of the new Scorpio suggest it is almost production-ready, Mahindra is unlikely to launch it before 2022 as it will come after the XUV700. The next-gen Scorpio with all its updates will be a stronger contender against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the upcoming Skoda Kushaq.

