Nissan’s Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue Rival Teased Again, Launch Soon

Published On May 30, 2020 10:14 AM By Raunak for Nissan EM2

It will enter the most populated segment in the country, competing with veterans such as Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Nissan’s upcoming sub-4m SUV likely to be named Magnite.

India launch expected by September 2020.

Petrol-only offering with two engines on offer.

Most powerful turbo-petrol would get a CVT automatic option.

Prices to begin from around Rs 5.5 lakh.

Nissan India is planning to enter the crowded sub-4m SUV space with a brand new offering. Expected to be called the Magnite, the SUV was teased at a recent virtual business event, Nissan Next - Mid-term 2020-23 Plan.

Like its rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue, the Magnite will have a crossover profile, somewhat similar to its elder sibling, the Kicks. With the limited cues from the teaser, we expect the Magnite to have a dual-tone paint scheme, large Datsun-like grille, LED headlamps, and split LED DRLs up front. The rear will have a wrap-around LED tail lamp and a spoiler.

The Magnite should be a spacious offering as it will be based on the Renault Triber’s platform. The Triber with its best-in-segment wheelbase of 2,636mm is known for a roomy cabin. Nissan is yet to reveal the Magnite’s interior. Some of the expected features include 360-degree camera support, remote engine start, large touchscreen, four airbags, and a digital instrument cluster. Nissan is unlikely to miss out on a sunroof given that most of the SUVs in the segment offer one.

As expected, the Magnite will be a petrol-only SUV like its other Renault-Nissan siblings. Engine options could be a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit, same as the Triber (72PS/96Nm), mated to a 5-speed manual. The other unit could be a 1.0-litre turbo that’s likely to belt out 100PS. It is expected to get the option of a CVT along with a manual.

Internally codenamed EM2, the Nissan SUV is supposed to officially hit showrooms by September (first half of FY 2020-21). However, given the ongoing pandemic and lockdown, its launch might be pushed a little further. Its Renault counterpart (codenamed HBC) is likely to come around Diwali with completely different styling while being identical underneath. This scheme of work is similar to what Hyundai-Kia has done with Creta and Seltos.

It will take on sub-4m SUVs such as the Vitara Brezza, Venue, EcoSport, Nexon, XUV300, and Honda WR-V. While all these SUVs start from around Rs 7 lakh, Nissan is expected to play the pricing card and bring it from around the Rs 5.5-lakh mark. The Magnite will be joined by Kia Sonet in August, while Renault HBC (Kiger) will join the party soon after.

